As the footballing world gears up for another electrifying El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, there's more at stake than the rivalry. Spain's national team manager, Luis de la Fuente, will attend at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for this high-profile showdown. The reason? According to SPORT, he will closely scrutinize several Spanish players on both sides and keep a watchful eye on emerging talents.

A multitude of Spanish talents will grace the pitch in this epic encounter. For Barcelona, Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Ferran Torres are set to showcase their skills. On the Real Madrid side, Dani Carvajal, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Joselu, and Fran Garcia will don the white jersey. It's an opportunity for these players to prove their mettle in a high-pressure setting, and De la Fuente will keenly observe their performances.

One particularly exciting prospect that has piqued the manager's interest is Barcelona's Fermin Lopez. The 20-year-old talent is yet to make his senior breakthrough for Spain but has already received recognition by being called up to the national Under-21 team during the last international break. His progress has been remarkable, and the Spanish Federation (RFEF) has closely monitored his development.

De la Fuente's visit to the El Clasico is not just about watching the stars in action but also about assessing the potential of young Fermin Lopez. A standout performance in the most significant fixture on the La Liga calendar could be a stepping stone for the youngster to break into the Spanish national team setup. There's even a possibility that Lopez could receive a senior squad call-up for the next international window in November, where Spain will be facing Cyprus and Georgia in qualifiers for the 2024 European Championships.

As El Clasico unfolds with all its intensity and drama, it's not just a battle between two historic clubs; it's a stage for Spanish talent to shine and make their case for international recognition. For the players involved, the eyes of Spain's national team manager are on them, and every touch, pass, and goal could be a step closer to representing La Roja on the international stage.