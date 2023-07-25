The Reds take on the Coppers! Stay updated with the latest Women's World Cup series with this Spain-Zambia odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

La Roja has shown its capability as the sixth-best women's national team in the world by delivering a 3-0 drubbing against Costa Rica. Valeria del Campo's own goal was followed by blasts from Aitana Bonmati and Esther González. A win in this match will guarantee Spain's spot in the next round.

The Copper Queens managed to keep things low at the first half, but four more goals in the second 45 resulted in a 5-0 hammering from Japan. Zambia will be out to prove their mettle against Spain at Eden Park and will be intent to impress the spectators in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Spain-Zambia Odds

Spain: -10000

Zambia: +10000

Draw: +3600

Over 2.5 Goals: -1200

Under 2.5 Goals: +660

How To Watch Spain vs. Zambia

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT

Why Spain Will Beat Zambia

Spain's journey in the World Cup started on a strong note with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday. They quickly took the lead in the 20th minute with an own goal, followed by goals from Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Esther Gonzalez of Real Madrid. This victory set new records in the Women's World Cup tournament for shots (46), possession (80%), and touches in the opposition box (117) in a single match.

In their two prior games, Spain triumphed 2-0 against Denmark and crushed Vietnam with an astonishing 9-0 scoreline. Spain has been in brilliant form, winning nine out of their last 10 games in all competitions, with only one defeat and no draws. Impressively, Spain is on a remarkable seven-game winning streak and has emerged victorious in all but one of their last 12 matches across various competitions.

With three points, Spain currently sits in the second position in Group C, just behind Japan on goal difference. With a win in this match, Spain will secure their spot in the knockout phase. Jorge Vila's side is confident in earning another three points. Since their elimination from last summer's Euros, they have conceded just six goals in 15 matches.

Alexia Putellas' impressive performance off the bench added to Spain's excellent night. As the Barcelona superstar gains more minutes in the tournament, her impact is likely to improve, although she might not be risked from the start just yet. Jennifer Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Esther González, Alba Redondo, Aitana Bonmatí, and Irene Paredes are also looking to make an impact.

Why Zambia Will Beat Spain

Zambia is ranked 77th in the June 2023 FIFA rankings. The Copper Queens ranked third in the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship and the 2022 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations. They were crowned champions of the 2022 COSAFA Women's Championship and third in Group A of the 2023 Turkish Women's Cup.

Unfortunately, Zambia's group opener on Sunday didn't go as planned, as they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Japan. They were trailing by one goal at halftime, but four more goals conceded in the second half left them starting their campaign on the wrong foot.

Currently, The Copper Queens find themselves at the bottom of their group, yet to secure any points. They have shown mixed results in previous games. They had a thrilling 3-3 draw with Switzerland, followed by an impressive 3-2 win over Germany. Overall, from their last ten international matches, they secured four wins, had one draw, and suffered five defeats.

In their recent matches across competitions, Zambia has struggled to find consistent success. Debuting at the Women's World Cup was a tough challenge for Zambia, making it the third time this year they conceded five or more goals in a match. The defeat left Zambia's hopes of qualification hanging by a thread, but they should be able to bounce back against another European giant.

The Copper Queens' situation got even worse with goalkeeper Catherine Musonda being sent off at the end of the Japan match, leaving her suspended for the next game, with Eunice Sakala expected to take her place. Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundananji, and Racheal Nachula will provide some threats in the forward spot. Ireen Lungu, Avell Chitundu, and Xiomara Mapepa will provide control of the midfield.

Final Spain-Zambia Prediction & Pick

Spain will continue its good run of games and take away a big win over Zambia. The Copper Queens will be lucky if they can sneak at least one goal, but La Roja might just secure a clean sheet.

Final Spain-Zambia Prediction & Pick: Spain (-10000), Over 2.5 goals (-1200)