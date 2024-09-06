ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks Sky prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Sky.

This is the point of no return for the Chicago Sky. They have lost seven straight games to turn a very likely playoff spot into a very uncertain stretch run in the WNBA regular season. Chicago had a firm grip on the eighth and final playoff spot in the league while the Indiana Fever rose to seventh and then sixth place, and the Phoenix Mercury clinched their own playoff spot with plenty of time to spare. All that's left in the W is for that No. 8 position to be clinched, but because the Sky have unraveled since the Olympic break, that race for the final playoff berth is likely to go down to the wire.

We have seven games left. Three teams — Chicago being one of them — are in position to grab the No. 8 seed. The Sky are tied with the Atlanta Dream for the No. 8 spot, with Washington half a game back. If you want a little extra drama, Dallas — though not likely to be in play for a bid — is not yet eliminated, sitting two games out. Dallas plays Atlanta in a huge game on Friday. That game will end right as the Sparks-Sky contest is starting in Chicago.

An Atlanta win would essentially eliminate Dallas from the chase. It would also put the Dream half a game ahead of the Sky. If, however, Dallas can upset Atlanta, it would legitimately bring the Wings back into the playoff picture and, more importantly, give Chicago a chance to move ahead of the Dream and regain some leverage going into the final six games on the schedule.

Here's the blunt truth for Chicago: The Sky have a three-game homestand in front of them, starting with this game. The homestand is against bottom-tier teams in the WNBA: Los Angeles on Friday, then Dallas on Sunday, then Washington next week. After that three-game homestand, Chicago closes with three of its last four on the road, including visits to Minnesota and Connecticut. The Sky are not likely to win those road games, so if they are going to stack enough wins to grab the No. 8 playoff spot, it has to happen now, at home, against the bottom of the league. If the Sky can't at least win two of the next three, they will very likely miss the playoffs. It's that simple. They have to end their losing streak, and they have to beat the more beatable teams in the W.

It would not be an exaggeration or embellishment to say that if the Sky can't beat the last-place Sparks at home, they won't make the postseason. It's go-time for Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and the rest of the Sky.

Here are the Sparks-Sky WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Sky Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Chicago Sky: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 163.5 (-112)

Under: 163.5 (-108)

How To Watch Sparks vs. Sky

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

Have you seen Chicago play recently? The Sky are awful right now. Their Marina Mabrey trade with the Sun was a mistake, as most people thought at the time. Angel Reese works really hard but is not yet a polished scorer. That really hurts Chicago's offense, which has lagged behind most of the league all season. Los Angeles is not a good team, but it has regularly been competitive and can certainly keep this one close the whole way.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

If you were to identify a natural spot for the Sky to end their long losing streak, hosting the last-place team in the WNBA with a playoff spot on the line is as good a scenario as you could ask for.

Final Sparks-Sky Prediction & Pick

This game really does set up well for Chicago. We always say you shouldn't bet on two bad teams … but we add that if you see a great angle, something really convincing, you should go for it. We think you should go for it and take the Sky, who are due for a good performance with their season very much on the line.

Final Sparks-Sky Prediction & Pick: Sky -5