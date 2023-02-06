The Brooklyn Nets are in scramble mode following the Kyrie Irving drama. The mercurial point guard left an entire fan base in shambles in the span of just 48 hours. He is now off to the Dallas Mavericks, while old friend Spencer Dinwiddie is back in Brooklyn.

A Dinwiddie reunion will likely be welcomed with open arms by Nets fans. He was a part of the team’s massive rebuilding efforts in the late-2010s and was one of the most important players during their breakthrough 2018-19 season. The solid foundation he helped build allowed the front office to attract Kevin Durant and Irving. Dinwiddie was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards as there was seemingly not much need for him when the Nets signed a high-profile guard.

Now, the fan favorite has returned, but for how long? The dose of nostalgia Dinwidde brings might be short-lived. NBA correspondent Marc Stein has reported the Nets could be looking to flip the guard to another team before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Fans will certainly be mixed on that, but we are going to determine what the three best destinations are for Spencer Dinwiddie, should the Nets trade him away,…..again.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Nets are in a tough spot. They will likely see themselves as contenders as long as they have a healthy Kevin Durant suiting up for them. The Irving situation effectively leaves that possibility in doubt, though. The future Hall of Famer had already contemplated an exit from Brooklyn over the offseason. Should he remain committed to the team, however, then Dinwiddie’s production- 40.5 percent shooting from 3-point range- should be coveted. Essentially, KD will determine how active the Nets are on Feb. 9.

One team who should be calling for Dinwiddie regardless is the Clippers. They, just like the Nets were a week ago, are positioned to compete for an NBA title. All of their motivations have to be centered around that objective that has eluded them for years. They would benefit with an upgrade in their backcourt. Both John Wall and Reggie Jackson have struggled with their jump shot and will thus put more pressure on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George come the playoffs. Enter Spencer Dinwiddie.

He did an admirable job serving as Luka Doncic’s No. 2 in Dallas, averaging almost 18 points per game. Dinwiddie has been a sixth man and a starter. Few guards are as adaptable as the nine-year veteran. The Clippers are unlikely to have a chance at securing All-Star talent, but he would be the next best thing for a team who cannot risk bowing out early because a lack of offensive weapons.

Golden State Warriors

It has already been stated Dinwiddie can wear many different hats. The defending champions need him to be their next man up after losing franchise pillar Stephen Curry for multiple weeks with a leg injury. Dinwiddie stepped up when the Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to free agency, and he could do so again for the Warriors.

The Warriors have been in this spot before and are usually comfortable just waiting out their injuries. This season, though, they might not have that luxury. The team is just 27-26 and only one game clear of 11th place in the Western Conference. Without Curry, it is hard to fathom them staying above the danger zone. Unless they add the explosive Dinwiddie, that is.

The Warriors have guards, but Dinwiddie would give the bench a much-needed jolt even when Curry comes back. He is shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc for the second consecutive season, so there is perhaps no better time for Golden State to go after him. A union between both parties might be the only way the champs get to defend their title this year.

Los Angeles Lakers

This is probably wishful thinking. There is still a lot of murkiness surrounding the Lakers trade negotiations with the Nets for Kyrie Irving. There have been reports the Lakers did not offer a package to Brooklyn’s liking, and that owner Joseph Tsai just did not want to do business with the Lakers. If the latter is the case, then LA management will probably not be rushing to make the Nets an offer for Spencer Dinwiddie. But they really should.

The Lakers need offense in a bad way. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will not be able to withstand such a big load the rest of the season. They need help, and as mentioned multiple times already, Dinwiddie is the perfect guy to chip in when teams are short-handed or bereft of talent. A package centered around Dinwiddie for Westbrook would be ironic (traded for each other in 2021), but necessary if the Lakers are going to be playing competitive basketball in March.

For the Nets sake, Dinwiddie should stay put, but there are clearly a number of postseason-bound franchises who would instantly be lifted by his ample contributions. Now we wait on KD.