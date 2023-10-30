In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Spider-Bots may be the most difficult collectible to find. Check out this Spiderman 2 guide for all Spider-Bot locations in the game.

Spider-Bots Tips and Tricks

Upgrading your Focus to get the “All Seeing” Suit Tech will make Spider-Bots appear on your minimap, but not on the big map.

None of the Spider-Bots are found on the ground, they're all crawling on walls or ceilings.

Getting close to Spider-Bots will cause it to emit a visual and auditory pulse.

You can tell which region you have Spider-Bots left to be collected via the Map Legend.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Harlem

Harlem is the most northwestern region in the playable area of Spider-Man 2. Here are all of the Spider-Bot locations in Harlem.

Ultimate Spider-Bot

Head to the lower left corner of the Harlem region and find an intricate building. The Spider-Bot will be crawling on the lower part of this building on the columns.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Anya Corazon Spider-Bot

Find the Anya Corazon Spider-Bot on the middle left of the Harlem area. The Spider-Bot will be crawling on the wall of a building with a vertical mural facing a plaza.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot

Scout along the southern side of Harlem to find this Spider-Bot. It's in an alley between two apartment blocks.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Upper West Side

The Upper West Side can be found right under Harlem and West of Central Park. It has a total of three Spider-Bots.

Secret Wars Spider-Bot

In the map, find the empty quadrangle at the top left of Upper West Side and head to the eastern building that encloses this space. The Spider-Bot can be found on the wall facing the park.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Dusk Spider-Bot

The Dusk Spider-Bot can be found on top of a building in the lower part of the region near Central Park. The building it's on has blue accents near the top and is taller than most of its neighbors.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Girl Spider-Bot

Check the Western coast of the region to find this Spider-Bot. It will be crawling on the side of a tall glass building near the water and facing the highway.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spiderbots in Central Park

Central Park is… the park in the center of the map.

Iron Spider Spider-Bot

You can find the Iron Spider Spider-Bot under a small tunnel formed by a short bridge near the northwestern corner of Central Park.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Man 1602 Spider-Bot

The Spider-Man 1602 Spider-Bot is in the middle of Central Park. Find it on a massive rock next to the path.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2- All Spider-Bots in Upper East Side

Upper East Side can be found to the east of Central Park and South of Harlem. There are three Spider-Bots in this area.

Spider-Armor MK III Spider-Bot

The Spider-Armor MK III Spider-Bot can be found near the northeast corner of the region, crawling behind a blank billboard. If you're not approaching it from the correct angle, it may be hard to spot so keep your eyes peeled.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Man Noir Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is crawling on the side of a brick building west of the Avengers Tower.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Arachnido Jr. Spider-Bot

Head to the southwest area of Upper East Side. The Spider-Bot will be on a building across Central Park, crawling right above a balcony pool.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen can be found right under Upper West Side and has four Spider-Bots.

Future Foundation Spider-Bot

The Future Foundation Spider-Bot is crawling along the side of the old Fisk Tower from the first game. Judging by the name of the Spider-Bot and the name of the Spider-Bot, the Fantastic Four are the new occupants of this building.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Rhino Spider-Bot

The Rhino Spider-Bot can be found along the western coast of Hell's Kitchen. It's on the southernmost smokestack, near the top.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spirit Spider Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is behind a small church found in the southern area of Hell's Kitchen.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Vulture Spider-Bot

The red arrow marks the location of the Spider-Bot.

The Vulture Spider-Bot can be found in the air in the middle of Hell's Kitchen. Use the rooftops of the tall buildings and a Slingshot Launch to gain enough height.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Midtown

Midtown is the area east of Hell's Kitchen and south of Central Park and Upper East Side. There are three Spider-Bots in this area.

Spider-Punk Spider-Bot

The Spider-Punk Spider-Bot is on the top right corner of Midtown, crawling on a tall skyscraper. The building will have a gray rectangle near the top and the Spider-Bot should be on it.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Monkey Spider-Bot

Red arrow for the Spider-Monkey.

The Spider-Monkey Spider-Bot can be found in Insomniac's version of the Empire State Building, a tall structure in the middle of the Midtown region. It will be near the top, right before you reach the viewing balcony.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-UK Spider-Bot

Head to the southern part of Midtown for this Spider-Bot. It will be crawling on the side of a white building with green accents and brown windows.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Greenwich

There are three Spider-Bots in Greenwich.

Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot

This is the first Spider-Bot you find and is required to finish the “Spider-Spy” mission.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Flipside Spider-Bot

The Flipside Spider-Bot is in the northwest corner of the Greenwich Area. It's crawling on the underside of a brown building – drop to street level and look up.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

JJJ Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is in the middle of Greenwich, crawling on the wall of a tall building at an intersection. Funnily enough, it's also crawling on a mural that depicts J Jonah Jameson as a crying baby.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Chinatown

There are three Spider-Bots in Chinatown.

Spider-Armor MK II Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot can be found on the border of Chinatown and Greenwich. Find a black and yellow duotone mural on the side of a building depicting a woman with a yellow background and the Spider-Bot should be nearby.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Woman Spider-Bot

The Spider-Woman Spider-Bot is in the middle of Chinatown. It's near a building with yellow walls near the top and is climbing up the walls in the alley. The Spider-Bot is pretty low, but it's advisable to go up high and look for the visible pulses it makes.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Mister Negative Spider-Bot

The Mister Negative Spider-Bot can be found high up in the air near the Manhattan Bridge. Use a Charge Launch on the roof of the building under the Spider-Bot to reach it easily, and do an Aerial Boost if you need extra height.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bots in Financial District

There are only two Spider-Bots in the Financial District.

Classic Mysterio Spider-Bot

The Mysterio Spider-Bot is high in the air near a park in the middle of the Financial District. You'll have to get creative with how you reach this Spider-Bot, luckily there are buildings tall enough surrounding the park.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Ham Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is in the eastern portion of the Financial District. It's crawling on the side of a particularly unremarkable building in this area.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bot Locations in Downtown Brooklyn

Downtown Brooklyn is the southernmost area on the right half of the map. This area includes Coney Island and has four Spider-Bots.

Peni Parker Spider-Bot

The Peni Parker Spider-Bot can be found on the wall of a building half composed of windows. It's also right next to a brown building peppered with square windows.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Sensational Spider-Man Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot can be found under the highway and near a parking lot in western Downtown Brooklyn.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Mysterio Spider-Bot

The Mysterio Spider-Bot can be found northwest of the amusement park in Coney Island, crawling around the roof of a weirdly shaped apartment block.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Superior Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot can be found near the Coney Island Amusement Park and the lake, crawling along the train tracks.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bot Locations in Willamsburg

Williamsburg has two Spider-Bots.

Prowler Spider-Bot

The Prowler Spider-Bot can be found on a building near a Russian church that shows up on the map as a patch of grass and trees with an L-shaped structure in the middle.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Scorpion Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is high up and might be hard to spot as it's higher than a lot of the buildings in the area. You need to get creative with where you use your Slingshot Launch to reach this one, combined with the Aerial Boosts.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bot Locations in Little Odessa

There are three Spider-Bots in Little Odessa.

Scarlet Spider Spider-Bot

The Scarlet Spider Spider-Bot can be found in the top-right corner of Little Odessa. It will be crawling along the side of one of the grey cylinders.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Black Cat Noir Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is on the western side of Little Odessa. Find the tallest building with windows for walls and head to the lower rooftop to find it.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Electro-Proof Spider-Man Spider-Bot

The Electro-Proof Spider-Man Spider-Bot is crawling along the side of a building that's under construction. The building will have a crane over it.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spiderman 2 – All Spider-Bot Locations in Downtown Queens

There are three Spider-Bots in Downtown Queens.

Into the Spiderverse Spider-Bot

Head to the northwestern corner of Downtown Queens to find this Spider-Bot. Here, you'll encounter baseball fields and the Into the Spiderverse Spider-Bot can be found in the northeast field running the bases.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Stealth Spider-Bot

Again near the border to Astoria, the Stealth Spider-Bot can be found in the northeast corner of Downtown Queens. You'll find three rows of houses (visible on the map) – follow the middle row and the Spider-Bot can be found crawling near the side of the houses.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Gwen Stacey Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot is on the opposite side of the previous one, in the southwest corner of Downtown Queens. The Gwen Stacy Spider-Bot is crawling near the roof of one of the shorter buildings next to the highway.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Spider-Man 2 – All Spider Bot Locations in Astoria

Astoria is the area in the northeast portion of the map and includes the small island midway to Harlem. There are four Spider Bots in Astoria.

Classic Spider-Bot

The Classic Spider-Bot can be found on the island of Astoria. Look for the Spider-Bot skittering near the roof of the building near the bridge.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Blood Spider Spider-Bot

The Blood Spider Spider-Bot is on mainland Astoria. Investigate the factory buildings marked by the smokestacks and locate the Spider-Bot crawling on the side of the building between the two factories.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Shocker Spider-Bot

The Shocker Spider-Bot is a little south of the Blood Spider in Astoria and is suspended in the air. It's right above a park near the bridge headed to the Astoria island. If you have trouble reaching it, try a Slingshot Launch or an Aerial Boost, both executed with L2 + X, on the ground and while in the air respectively.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.

Mangaverse Spider-Bot

This is the final Spider-Bot in the Astoria region and can be found near the train tracks in southeast Astoria.

It's crawling on the outer wall of the tall tower, just right under its roof.

This Spider-Bot rewards 100 Tech Parts and 150 XP.