In the upcoming Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4, Marvel fans can expect less of Zendaya.

According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, her role will be “severely reduced” in Spider-Man 4. Apparently, Zendaya will only have a “minor” role in the movie due to her filming schedule.

Outside of the Marvel movie, Zendaya also has commitments to Euphoria Season 3 and Dune 3. Both projects are set to begin filming in 2025 along with Spider-Man 4.

We will have to see what her role ends up being in the movie. At the end of No Way Home, MJ (Zendaya) is set to go to college at MIT with Ned (Jacob Batalon). Peter (Tom Holland) used one of Doctor Strange's spells that made the world forget about him and Spider-Man.

So, that meant he had to leave his girlfriend behind. He is now gearing up for college life as the web-slinger. However, he is now doing it alone with the help of his friends.

What will Zendaya's role in Spider-Man 4 be?

While it sounds like Zendaya will only have a minor role in Spider-Man 4, that will likely change in future installments. MJ and Peter getting back together is inevitable. However, Marvel may save such a satisfying moment until the fifth or sixth Spider-Man movie depending on what happens in the fourth.

It is possible that she only has a brief cameo at the end as well. She had a “minor” role in Homecoming, the first Holland-led Spider-Man movie, and only started blossoming at the end. Her role steadily increased in the second and third installments of the trilogy.

She is also one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, so she will always be booked and busy. Since starting her career on Disney Channel, Zendaya has starred in The Greatest Showman, Malcolm & Marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Challengers.

Her other marquee role is in Denis Villeneuve's Dune series. She plays Chani alongside Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. She will return in the upcoming third movie, which is likely an adaptation of Messiah.

Zendaya is also known for playing Rue in Euphoria. The HBO series has had a tumultuous road to production for Season 3. However, it now appears ready to go, so the cast is getting set to film the third season.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct Spider-Man 4. He is best known for his collaborations with Brie Larson, directing her in Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy.