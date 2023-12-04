Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard could be in the running to take the reins from Jon Watts for the MCU's Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland.

Should Jon Watts opt against directing the fourth MCU Spider-Man film, Sony and Marvel Studios have a replacement in mind. The potential replacement is known for directing Cabin in the Woods. Tom Holland and Zendaya are expected back for the fourth film.

Cabin in the MCU

Per DanielRPK (Patreon subscription required) and via The Hollywood Handle, Cabin in the Woods helmer Drew Goddard could be in the running for the upcoming Spider-Man film.

If Watts does not come back, Goddard is a suitable replacement. He wrote the first Cloverfield film and also wrote World War Z and The Martian. His two directorial features include The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. Goddard has also written episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Lost, Daredevil, and The Good Place.

Jon Watts directed the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy beginning with Homecoming. He was also set to direct their Fantastic Four film before Matt Shakman ultimately took over.

Outside of his MCU work, Watts is known for directing Clown and Cop Car. He has also directed music videos for the likes of the Wallflowers, Switchfoot, and Sleigh Bells (among more). Coming up, his next project is Wolves for Apple TV+. The film stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt (who are producing it as well) along with Amy Ryan.

The last Spider-Man film, No Way Home, was a mega-hit for the MCU. It made over $1.9 billion at the box office during its theatrical run and brought together multiple generations of fans.

While the film gives Tom Holland's Peter Parker some closure, a fourth film is inevitable. Expect Holland and Zendaya, who lead the young cast of the films, to return.