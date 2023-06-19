Watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse one time and hoping to catch all of the references and easter eggs in the film is an impossible task. One of the film's producers and one-half of the Lord-Miller collective, Phil Lord, has revealed a neat easter egg involving LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

It has been confirmed that in one small moment between Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) and Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), the two replicate James and Wade's famous boxing handshake.

Phil Lord confirms they put LeBron James & Dwayne Wade’s handshake in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse 🏀 pic.twitter.com/sofYZOKw5y — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 18, 2023

This easter egg is just one example of the attention to detail Across the Spider-Verse has. It's really a “blink or you'll miss it” moment that's cool nonetheless. It'd be cool to see LeBron James and Dwayne Wade's reactions to the easter egg.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the uber-popular Into the Spider-Verse. It picks up a year or so after the events of the first film as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has settled into becoming his universe's Spider-Man. When a new threat arises, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), Miles must enlist the help of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson). However, he then meets a whole legion of Spider-People spearheaded by the very stubborn Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

While sequels are never guaranteed any success, Across the Spider-Verse has already run laps around its predecessor, grossing $285 million domestically in just a little over two weeks and another $209 million overseas for a total of $494 million. Into the Spider-Verse, in comparison, only grossed $190.2 million domestically and $375.5 million worldwide during its entire theatrical run.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.