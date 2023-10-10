A new filing has given fans a little more insight into the upcoming Disney+ animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, including who will be voicing the teenage webslinger (and it's not Tom Holland).

Like several other Marvel properties of late, the copyright filing for Spider-Man: Freshman Year has given more insight into the show's cast and whether Tom Holland would have any involvement. Unfortunately for some, the popular actor will not be returning to lend his voice for this iteration of Peter Parker and he will instead be voiced by actor and musician Hudson Thames, via ScreenRant.

The filing gives an idea of what viewers can expect to see over the course of the series, as well. As the title implies, the series will follow Peter Parker during his freshman year of high school as he meets and interacts with notable characters like Harry Osborn and Dr. Octopus for the first time. The filing also hints that it will show how this version of Peter Parker is bitten by the radioactive spider that ultimately turns him into a superhero.

It will not be Thames first outing as the web-slinger in the MCU, either, as he previously voiced the young superhero in the 2021 animated What If? series. His version of Spider-Man was front and center for the series' fifth episode, which also served as a loose adaptation of the popular Marvel Zombies comic within the MCU's multiverse.

While the series was largely well-received at release, the Marvel Zombies-inspired episode proved popular enough that Marvel Studios announced it was developing a dedicated Marvel Zombies animated series. Thames is expected to return to voice Spider-Man for this series, as well.