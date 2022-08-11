Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered swings into PC this August. Here is when the Spider-Man Remastered PC Release Date is.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Release Date: August 12, 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be coming to PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, 2022.

Spider-Man is no longer webbed to just the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles as he swings into the PC for the first time ever. Aside from all of the great things added to the game since the original Remastered came out for the PlayStation 5 back in 202, the PC release allowed Spidey to realize his potential, expanding the power of the game to the max level. As seen in the PC Features Trailer above, we’re getting PC Optimized graphics including Nvidia DLSS and DLAA technologies, ray-tracing for realistic reflections and improved shadows, Ultra-wide monitor support, and haptic feedback support if you’re using a DualSense controller. For that last one, you can easily set up your DualSense controller on your PC with a USB-C cable and by downloading the DualSense drivers.

The Spider-Man Remastered version comes with the DLC of the game, The City That Never Sleeps, which contains three additional story chapters. Five new suits are also available in the Remastered version that is not found in the original 2018 release. On top of these, pre-purchasing the game will also give players additional bonuses, such as:

Three special suits: Iron Spider Suit, Velocity Suit, and Spider-Punk Suit.

Early access to the Spider-Drone Gadget.

Five Skill Points (equivalent to a five-level head-start)

Spider-Man is among the critically-acclaimed games of recent times, even touted as a console seller for the PlayStation 4. In the game, players take control of an adult Peter Parker as he battles against the criminal organizations of Fisk Industries, the Demons, Oscorp, and later on, The Sinister Six. The game received a sequel expansion called Spider-Man: Miles Morales (not included in the Remastered version) that follows a younger character who also dons the Spider-Man suit. A full sequel, Spider-Man 2, will see both Spider-Men in action.