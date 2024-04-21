Things are about to get interesting in MARVEL Strike Force as the web slingers from the Spider-Verse are now in the game. Specifically, players now have access to the new Spider heroes from the hit film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are in for a treat as they reunite with their Spider-Verse buddies.
MARVEL Strike Force: Which New Spider-Verse Characters are in the Game?
Three new characters from the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are now in the game. These are namely Peter B. Parker & Mayday, Spider-Man (Pavitr), and Peni Parker & Spy-Der. Players can now recruit them in MARVEL Strike Force with the exception of Peni Parker & Spy-Der. Peni will become available on April 26, 2024.
Peter B. Parker & Mayday
Peter B. Parker & Mayday could be an essential recruit for a player's roster. Peter has a dual origin trait of Bio and Skill. The father-daughter duo of Peter and Mayday provides a great support system for their team. They possess a great amount of health and focus to keep their team alive. They also have the ability to heal their team when they're in trouble.
If players add Peter B. Parker to a team full of members from the Spider-Society, that's when they can maximize his potential in-game. Peter plays the role of mentor in the group of Spider heroes. With that said, he can give his team a boost at the beginning of combat. Peter provides a variety of buffs, including Safeguard, when the team spawns for battle.
Peter can also patch his team up when significant damage has been dealt to them. Whenever he or his other Spider buddies receive damage, Peter will immediately restore the most injured web-slinger.
Peter and Mayday are the perfect support heroes in MARVEL Strike Force. Each of their abilities has regeneration with their passive ability granting the Spide-Verse team with added max health and resistance.
Spider-Man (Pavitr)
With Peter B. Parker playing the role of a support, Pavitr, on the other hand, is the combat specialist among the bunch. He has a dual origin traits of Bio and Skill. This Spider-Man variant will be a tricky matchup for his foes. Each of his attacks has Rebound Chains, having him easily dancing around his enemies.
Pavitr is a heavy hitter with loads of focus and damage stats. He can set the battle's tempo with his ability to slow down enemies and speed up his allies via his Speed Bar manipulation on his Basic Ability.
As long as Pavitr is alongside his Spider-Verse buddies, he can also provide the team with higher Crit Chance, Crit Damage, and Focus.
Peni Parker & Spy-Der
Last but not least, Peni Parker & Spy-Der join the fray. Peni is the tank build hero among the three new Spider-Verse heroes. She has a dual origin trait of Tech and Skill.
Peni Parker isn't someone to be ignored. If left undamaged, she will provide Barriers for her allies including herself. When she is wrapped in a barrier, she will gain extra damage.
She's a great addition to the Spider-Society team. Peni will generate Ability Energy on spawn, which allows her team to use their ultimate earlier than usual. It's worth noting that her Ability Energy also grants her team the ability to use their ultimate on the first turn in Raids. She also provides her team with Safeguard while giving Trauma to her enemies via her ultimate ability.
Additional MARVEL Strike Force Content
This month could be the perfect time for Spider-Man fans to hop on MARVEL Stike Force. New players will receive a free Miles Morales upon signing on their first day.
There'll also be a plethora of Spider-Verse challenges that require players to use a full squad made up of the Spider-Society. Keep in mind that the Spider-Society should include the new Spider-Verse characters mixed with Ghost-Spider and Spider-Man (Noir). Completing these challenges will reward players with Spider-related items.
