Splinter Cell remake director leaves Ubisoft

The director of the upcoming Splinter Cell remake just left Ubisoft for a “new adventure”. Keep reading to learn more.

David Grivel, who has been working for Ubisoft for more than eleven years, recently announced that he left Ubisoft. In a post on his LinkedIn account, Grivel stated that after his long stay at Ubisoft, it was time for him to “go on a new adventure”. Grivel said that he was lucky to have worked with “so many great people”, and made friends along the way. He went on to recall the games he had worked on while working at Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Toronto. This includes Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, the 3 latest Far Cry games, and most recently, the Splinter Cell Remake.

Grivel continued on to thank everyone he worked with at Ubisoft, and that it is not a goodbye, as the gaming industry is small and they will most likely meet again. He ends the post by telling everyone to stay tuned for his new adventure. As of the writing of this article, there is still no news as to what this new adventure is.

The Splinter Cell Remake will be the first mainline Splinter Cell Game ever since Black List’s release in 2013. That means it has been over 9 years since a Splinter Cell game was released. Additionally, it has been 20 years since the first game. The remake, originally announced back in December 2021, will have a story aimed at modern audiences. While we have no other news yet about it, we can only hope that Grivel’s departure will not impact the game’s development negatively.