By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

Split will finally be returning to the map pool in the Valorant Patch 6.0 update however Breeze and Bind will be the cost of its return. The map Split has been part of the map pool of the game ever since its launch of beta back in April 2020, along with Haven and Bind as its first 3 maps. Split has always been one of the tournament favorites of teams with its easy to setup for either attacker or defender side. As one of the first maps to be released by the game, people will tend to miss playing it, and now have the chance to do so after the update.

As more and more new maps are being cycled in the rotation, most of the old ones are adjusted to open more angles in entering spike sites and added more ways on how to go around them. With the changes, the map rotations would also follow through. That’s why we’re getting Split back during the Patch 6.0 Update.

Riot Games have confirmed that Split will be making a return in January when patch 6.0 goes live. “Split is back! We know a lot of you were sad to see this one go, so we’re very happy to bring this back to you all. Not a lot to add here really,” according to Riot’s Joe Lansford. “Lots of you wanted it back and it makes sense with the other pool shifts. We’re looking forward to seeing how everyone plays the map with all the new Agents and meta shifts that have happened since Split left the rotation.”



With Split’s return will come at the cost of Bind and Breeze’s, however, with those maps being cycled out from Unrated and Competitive. They will still be available in your games of Spike Rush and can still make custom games out of the two maps.



“For Breeze, we feel like this map has some room to improve in terms of Agents and team comp diversity, as well as some opportunities for simplification of the space. And for Bind, it’s mostly about strategic diversity. We’d like to open up more play around the teleporters and potentially rethink how teams execute, and defend against executes, on both sites,” Lansford followed through.



With two maps on the sideline, there might be a sneak peek surprise new map joining us to still complete the 7 map rotation for professional tournaments. For now, let’s all enjoy the return of Split to Valorant’s map cycle on January after the Patch 6.0 Update.

