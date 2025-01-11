Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is a fan of ESPN sports personality Molly Qerim, as well as women in the sports media world. Newton says that Qerim has brought a lot of cachet to the world of sports media and commentary.

“It took me to appreciate Molly Qerim even more by working with her,” Newton said, on his 4th and 1 show. “Very professional. Very….I come here to work, and I do my job at a high level.”

The role of women in sports media is being examined due to an ongoing lawsuit against former FS1 host Skip Bayless. Bayless is being sued by a former Fox employee, who alleges that Bayless made sexual advances to her. The story has blown up in the sports media world, and many commentators are talking about it.

Another person mentioned in the lawsuit is Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor. Taylor is accused by the employee who is suing of dismissing the employee's concerns.

The issue is causing some people to debate whether women should even be involved in sports talk. Newton argues that a job should go to the person who is most deserving, regardless of what they look like.

Molly Qerim is the anchor of ESPN's First Take show

Qerim is perhaps the most recognized women in sports media, as she is moderator of ESPN's hit show First Take. Bayless used to work on the show with Qerim, as well as famed media personality Stephen A. Smith.

Newton recognized Qerim's ability to handle strong male personalities as part of her job.

“Teeing up talents like Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe isn’t easy, but she’s a beast at it,” Newton added.

Bayless and Taylor aren't commenting publicly about this ongoing lawsuit. Bayless is one of the titans of sports media, having worked at ESPN and FS1. Qerim is not mentioned in this lawsuit.