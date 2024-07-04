Amid the buzz that the San Antonio Spurs want to trade for Lauri Markannen, a report indicates they may be interested in bringing back DeMar DeRozan as NBA Free Agency kicks into high gear. When Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald posted that the Miami Heat are exploring ways to add DeRozan, he indicated that the Spurs had entered the mix. The the initial thought may have been that San Antonio had pivoted from Markannen. Instead, because the Silver and Black have plenty of cap space and are looking to obtain Markannen via trade, getting both these players who've made All-Star games could be a possibility.

How the Spurs could add DeMar DeRozan and Lauri Markkanen

The other teams interested in DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings along with the Heat, need to go the sign-and-trade route with the Chicago Bulls to land the 15-year guard. Though very interested, Miami is struggling to find a path to obtain DeRozan with $7 million and a second apron within the salary cap according to Jackson, who says the Kings have also talked to Chicago about the six-time All-Star.

To add the 34-year-old veteran, the Spurs wouldn't have to rely on just exceptions, such as the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. Including the $11 million Chris Paul is set to earn next season, they have $50.7 million in first-cap apron space and $61.5 million in second-apron space, per Spotrac. Aprons are essentially additional tiers of salary cap restrictions. In terms of simple salary cap space, the organization is $16.7 million under the cap. DeRozan made $28.6 million last season, wrapping a three-year, $81.9 million deal with the Bulls.

Given the different tiers of cap space, the Spurs could also trade with the Bulls, using their cap space, then throwing in a small asset or two (second-round picks, cash considerations) in order to reacquire the former Spur from 2018-2021 for a bit more salary.

On the other end of a possible one-two off-season swing, the reported offer the Spurs sent to the Utah Jazz for Markkanen includes multiple first-round picks and a couple of their players. When you combine his salary, production, youth, and role with the Spurs, Keldon Johnson is widely regarded as their most tradable rotational piece.

Reports indicate Utah may want the Spurs to include Devin Vassell though San Antonio would be reluctant to part with their second-leading scorer in each of the last two years. Aside from Johnson, who's set to earn $19 million next season, center Zach Collins will make $16.7 million.

As of now, Devonte' Graham is on the books for $12.6 million though his contract is not fully guaranteed for 2024-2025. Outside of Victor Wembanayama and Vassell, no other Spur will make more than $10 million in 2024-2025 as the franchise looks to work a deal for the 2023 All-Star. Markkanen is set to make $18 million next season.

Historically quiet during the season, the Spurs reported aggression is noteworthy as they look to add players who represent seven All-Star Game appearances, both as recently as 2023, to free agent addition Chris Paul in an effort to build around Wembanyama.