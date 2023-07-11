The San Antonio Spurs and their fans have experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the past few days — and it's still just Summer League. Number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama's uneven game one performance was followed by an absolute gem in game number two.

The 7-foot-5 rookie Wembanyama made a startling confession after his second game, which amounted to a 27-point, 12 rebound double-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. The French national and budding NBA star had Spurs fans asking for apologies afterward.

Recently, two-time NBA champion with the Houston Rockets and beloved TNT postgame show host Kenny ‘The Jet' Smith chimed in with his opinion on renewed expectations for the man affectionately known as ‘Wemby.'

Smith believes Wembanyama has what it takes to accomplish something that has been done three times in Spurs history, twice by Tim Duncan and once by David Robinson.

“In year four, he’ll be the MVP of the league.” Kenny Smith has VERY high expectations for Victor Wembanyama in the NBA 😳 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/ei1dAptYpx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

Wembanyama currently weighs 209 pounds. He revealed more information recently about his plans to bulk up for the rigors of the NBA regular season and the more physical NBA postseason.

The French phenom currently weighs a staggering 75 pounds less than reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The Serbian superstar Jokic was showered with MVP chants in his native country recently as fans watched him float down a gorgeous natural area with crystal-clear, turquoise water.

The hope for Spurs fans, and Wembanyama himself, is that Smith's prediction comes true.

Victor Wembanyama displays his tantalizing skillset in his 2nd #NBA2KSummerLeague outing! 27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/Nqw23FEFbL — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

With more performances like the Summer League effort we saw recently, Wembanyama might not be far off from Smith's prediction by the time his career reaches its more mature stages.