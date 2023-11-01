The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a massive comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, as they managed to pick up a victory on the night despite the fact they trailed by 20 points at one point in the game. After the game, Victor Wembanyama was just trying to reflect on a big win, but he got bombarded by a strange question from Charles Barkley.

Despite another slow start, Wembanyama woke up as this game went on, and ended up having a big game for the Spurs (18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 4 BLK, 6/12 FGM). Wembanyama had some big plays down the stretch, and was likely expecting to be asked about those plays by Barkley. Instead, the NBA legend asked Wembanyama how to pronounce the word “churro” in French, which led to a hilarious interaction between the duo.

Charles Barkley: "Victor, I got one final question for you. How do you say 'Churro' in French?" Victor Wembanyama: "Churro? What is that?" Charles: "You've been in San Antonio long enough. It's a dessert." Wemby: "What?" 🤣 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/loqu32WD94 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

Churros are a popular dessert in America, but apparently they don't exist in France, as Victor Wembanyama seemed to have no idea what Charles Barkley was talking about. Folks who haven't had churros are missing out, and given Wembanyama's clueless response here, his Spurs teammates should fix this glaring issue and introduce him to churros now that he will be spending a lot of time in the United States.

Of course, the Spurs won't want Wembanyama to have too many churros, as they need him to stay in shape so that they can work on achieving their main goals this season. Wembanyama has looked strong in his first few games for San Antonio, but he clearly needs to expand his knowledge on churros after this awesome conversation with Barkley.