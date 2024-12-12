Earlier this season, LeBron James and Bronny James made history when they suited up together for the Los Angeles Lakers. They became the first father and son duo to play on the same team together in the NBA. That opens up the possibility of more father/son duos in the NBA. Could San Antonio Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul be the next player to play with his son? While Chris Paul Jr. might eventually get to the NBA, don’t count on them playing together.

During a recent sit-down interview with Spurs legend Tony Parker, Chris Paul admitted that he wouldn’t play long enough to play with his son, Chris Paul Jr.

“Yeah, I ain’t playing that long,” Paul said. “I can tell you that right now. I am not playing that long.”

Chris Jr., is currently a freshman point guard at Campbell Hall high school in the Los Angeles area. Even if he ends up being a one and done college player, that is still five years away. The earliest he would be eligible for the NBA Draft is 2029. Paul would be entering his 25th season in the league if he played that long.

Chris Paul’s Hall of Fame career

While Paul might not play long enough to share the court with his son, he’s had a Hall of Fame career. There’s no doubt that when he retires he will be eventually be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Paul is currently in the midst of his 20th season in the NBA, and his first with the Spurs. He was signed as a free agent in the offseason following the Golden State Warriors opting not to guarantee his contract for this season.

The 12-time All-Star has suited up in 24 games for the Spurs this season at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 42.8 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Paul reached a milestone this week, surpassing Jason Kidd for second on the NBA’s All-Time assists list behind only John Stockton. The only thing missing from Paul’s illustrious career in an NBA championship. He reached the Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2022, but hasn’t been able to get back.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, Paul played six seasons for the Hornets/Pelicans franchise before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. In addition to the Spurs, Warriors, Suns and Pelicans, Paul has also played for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.