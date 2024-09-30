Point guard Chris Paul, the San Antonio Spurs' newest member, fielded many questions during the NBA's media day. One question that got a big laugh was when one reporter mentioned that for years, head coach Gregg Popovich used to despise Paul. In response, Paul joked right back.

“You mentioned Pop. He was up here a little while ago and he said that he used to despise you for years.”

Paul quickly replied, “Yeah, it's mutual.”

Popovich's full quote and explanation for why he despised Paul.

“I've despised Chris for many years. It was difficult to play against him because he's a clever, clever, clever player. His IQ is off the charts. It was always difficult because he's thinking ahead of us coaches. You hate to play against him, but you respect the hell out of him.”

It's often the people we are most similar to who most effectively get under our skin.

Chris Paul's role with the San Antonio Spurs

Although they have one of the most talented young players in the NBA in Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs finished with a 22-60 record in 2023-24, the same record they held in 2022-23. San Antonio hasn't had a winning record since 2018-19, DeMar DeRozan's first year with the team.

The role of Chris Paul is to provide some veteran leadership on a very young team. Last year, the average age of the Spurs was 23.5 years old. Paul turned 39 in May. This season marks Paul's 20 season and the future Hall of Famer can act like a coach on the floor, working alongside coach Pop.

Paul is third all-time in assists (11,894) and steals (2,614). He's led the league in assists per game five times and steals per game six times. The 2005-06 Rookie of the Year, 12-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team, five-time All-NBA Second Team and seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team will certainly light a competitive fire under Wembanyama and create a sense of urgency to a team that hasn't had a whole lot to play for in recent years.