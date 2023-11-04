Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be without young guard Devin Vassell for a while due to a groin injury.

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will miss Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors and will be day-to-day moving forward after suffering a groin injury in a thrilling victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

The Vassell injury was a damper for the Spurs on an otherwise big night, which saw Victor Wembanyama dominate to the tune of 38 points and a number of clutch buckets.

Spurs' Devin Vassell injury

Vassell left the game when teammate Tre Jones took a shot to the chin and stayed down for a couple of minutes off a Drew Eubanks screen with 1:05 remaining in the second quarter. The Spurs' leading scorer to start this season did not return.

Vassell scored 17 first-half points before leaving and is averaging 19.4 points through the first five games of 2023-24 after agreeing to a five-year contract extension worth $146 million a day before training camp.

“I think he's going to be out. You know, the groin is one of those things where it could take a while for him,” said Gregg Popovich of Vassell following the Spurs' 132-121 win for their second victory in as many games against the Western Conference contender Suns.

Added Popovich: “He wasn't sure, he thought he could play but I told him to go warm it up, to be honest with me, if it loosened up, how it felt. He said he just couldn't go on it. So he'll get a MRI tomorrow. I would imagine we'll lose him for a little while.”

The fourth-year guard is coming off a season in which he played just 38 games primarily because of a left knee injury that required an arthroscopic procedure in January. The Florida State alum was enjoying the best campaign of his young career with highs in points (18.5) and assists (3.6). Including the first week of this season, Vassell's scoring has improved with each year, substantially in each of his first three seasons. He averaged 5.5 points per game as a rookie and 12.3 in 2021-22.

The loss of Devin Vassell is a tough one for the Spurs, who are 3-2 on the young season after consecutive wins over Phoenix. San Antonio will have to find more scoring to replace Vassell's production, though based on Thursday night, Wemby might be up to the challenge.