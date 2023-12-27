The Spurs have already made a decision on Victor Wembanyama's status for the back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Talented San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was able to suit up for the team during their Tuesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. In 24 minutes of play, Wembanyama put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks, an impressive performance all things considered despite the Spurs' 130-118 loss.

Now, the Spurs have one day of rest before they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a back-to-back set beginning on Friday night. That should be more than enough time for Wembanyama to recuperate. Nevertheless, given how important Wembanyama is to the franchise, Gregg Popovich and company will be erring on the side of caution.

According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Popovich already said that Victor Wembanyama won't be playing both games of the Spurs' back-to-back weekend set. It's not quite clear yet, however, whether the 19-year old Frenchman will be playing the first or second game.

Given how fresh Wembanyama's ankle knock is, this should not come as a surprise. After all, it's the Spurs that have pioneered resting their players (even drawing a hefty fine during that one time). However, Gregg Popovich also noticed that the prized rookie “didn't look 100 percent” even though Wembanyama contended that he feels fine.

The Spurs do not have a hard and fast rule when it comes to ruling out Victor Wembanyama when it comes to playing on both games of a back-to-back. To this point in the season, the Spurs have had three back-to-backs, and Wembanyama played on both games for two of those sets.

Wembanyama, however, has not played well during the second night of back-to-backs. He went 3-12 in a 41-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on November 6 and then he shot just 6-17 in an 11-point defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on November 18. San Antonio then ruled him out for their most recent back-to-back, a 15-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on December 1.

Perhaps Victor Wembanyama chooses to play on Thursday night instead so he could have more days of rest before the Spurs take on the Boston Celtics on New Year's Eve.