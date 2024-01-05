Coach Popovich was hot after a pivotal play by Antetokounmpo.

The San Antonio Spurs dropped a tough game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs entered the fourth quarter tied with Milwaukee. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo came alive and halted the squad's run. Gregg Popovich was understandably upset by the Greek Freak's mighty play.

Gregg Popovich had a strong reaction to Antetokounmpo's outburst against the Spurs

Antetokounmpo had a pivotal and-one play in the fourth quarter that took away San Antonio's momentum. Afterward, Coach Popovich reportedly slapped the scorer's table and said a “bad word,” per Jeff McDonald.

It is not hard to imagine the language Popovich used after the Bucks star's explosion against his team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Thursday night's game with a whopping 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block. His leadership allowed the Bucks to slide past a stubborn Spurs team.

Victor Wembanyama got the San Antonio crowd off their feet with an incredible self-alley oop at the beginning of the second quarter. Moreover, the rookie was a menace on both sides of the all night. He finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, and an incredible five blocks.

Wembanyama was not the only Spurs who impressed in the matchup. Devin Vassell led the team with 34 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

In the end, San Antonio could overcome the experience and execution of the Bucks. The Spurs fell to 5-29 with the defeat.

Gregg Popovich might have been upset about Antetokounmpo's gut-wrenching play, but he will be proud of the fight his team put up against one of the league's best squads.