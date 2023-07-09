He's not leaving! Over the last few years, rumors of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich potentially retiring kept floating around. The reports fluctuated over that period, but there was always a real chance of the legend's retirement being announced. Now, though, Pop is sticking around for the immediate future, as he signed a five-year extension worth $80 million.

After signing the extension with the Spurs, Gregg Popovich was congratulated by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Here's what LeBron had to say for the legendary coach.

“POP!!!!!! Congrats on the new deal. Next wine dinner on you 🍷🍷😁😉”

LeBron and Pop have a lot of mutual respect for each other. They've faced each other in the Finals multiple times, with LeBron's first Finals defeat coming at the hands of Pop's Spurs. Popovich would get another win against James in the 2014, when he piloted San Antonio to a win over the Heat.

Popovich's decision to stay with the Spurs for five more years likely stems from their decision to draft arguably the greatest draft prospect since LeBron himself. Victor Wembanyama garnered a lot of hype before the draft due to his unique build and skillset. While it might take some time for him to reach superstar status, Gregg Popovich has what it takes to mold him into the cornerstone of the franchise.

As for James, the Lakers star is gunning for his fifth title next season. It's unlikely that he meets Popovich's Spurs in the playoffs… but who knows? If Wembanyama starts off hot, we might see a first-round series between the two familiar foes.