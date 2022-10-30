‘Mental health my a–‘: Spurs fans react to disgusting Joshua Primo sexual misconduct allegations

As details of Joshua Primo’s sudden release from the San Antonio Spurs continue to emerge, several fans are also sharing their takes on the matter. The reactions have been mixed so far, though some are calling out the youngster for saying his situation is related to mental health.

To recall, the Spurs abruptly waived Primo on Friday without an explanation. It caught everyone by surprise, leading many to theorize that the 19-year-old committed a serious offense since San Antonio wouldn’t have cut a young talent like him if it’s a simple matter.

True enough, on Saturday, it has been revealed that Primo’s release stemmed from “multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women.” One accuser–a former Spurs female employee–even came out to reveal that Primo “exposed himself to her.” The woman seems set to take legal action as well, as she has reportedly hired Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represented the women in the sexual misconduct case of Deshaun Watson.

After hearing the latest update on Primo’s situation, a lot of Spurs fans showed their anger and frustration. Primo said after his release that he is “seeking help to deal with previous trauma” and that he will “take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully,” but the infuriated fans are not buying it anymore.

“Primo went on IG like he was having mental health issues boy you are a fucking nasty ass freak that belongs in prison,” a fan said.

“‘Mental health’ my ass,” a second Twitter user commented. Another one said, “Josh Primo is disgusting. People already didn’t take men’s mental health seriously.”

Some people, however, are calling out those playing down the mental health issue that Primo raised. They are not saying he shouldn’t be punished, but if he truly needs help, then he should get it.

“Technically it is. It’s a learn behavior. I am willing to bet that as child he was a victim. He can overcome it with therapy,” one supporter explained.

“He can be in the wrong and have it still caused by traumatic experiences, all while still being held accountable,” a second fan added.

There are still a lot of unknowns in Primo’s case, but a lot of eyes are on it as the story develops.