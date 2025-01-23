On Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs will take the court in Paris, France for the first of a two-game set against the Indiana Pacers as part of the league's overseas series. Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama will have the special opportunity to play back home in his native country, and the Spurs will be looking to shake off an ugly losing streak that has left them three games under .500.

One person who is very aware of the challenges that Wembanyama presents is Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who recently had high praise for the sophomore superstar ahead of the matchup with the Spurs, per the NBA on X.

“I expect him to play the right way,” said Carlisle. “One of the most impressive things to me about him in his first year and a half is that he plays the game the way it's supposed to be played. I cannot imagine how he feels coming back to his home country for these two games, with all of the visibility… He shows phenomenal maturity for a player that age… He's like a 4-level scorer.”

Does Wemby have a ceiling?

Probably not.

Much has been made throughout the first half of this season about the significant uptick in three-point attempts by the Spurs star, which mirrors a trend with other young stars around the league, including Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

While conventional wisdom might lead one to question why one of the tallest players in the NBA is routinely camping out 25+ feet from the basket, Wembanyama has been knocking down the long ball at an efficient clip in recent weeks, and his immense wingspan makes the jumper virtually impossible to contest for opposing defenses.

Of course, Wembanyama hasn't completely abandoned his tantalizing skillset around the rim, which routinely puts defenses behind the eight ball. And all of that is not to mention the other side of the ball, where the Spurs sensation is the current frontrunner to bring home the Defensive Player of the Year award.

As previously mentioned, the Spurs have hit a bit of a rough patch over the last week or so, with Wembanyama not putting up any Herculean stat lines over the last few games.

However, the Spurs' two upcoming games in Paris certainly would provide an epic stage for him to return to form.