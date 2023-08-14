There's no secret that San Antonio Spurs youngster Victor Wembanyana will be coming into the league as one of, if not the most hyped up rookie of all time. And his NBA 2K24 rating certainly reflects that. Wembanyama, despite not playing a single minute in the NBA, will be coming into the game as an 84 overall — the same rating as the reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.

Some believe that Wembanyama's rating being on par with some of the more established players was a farce, all the hype surrounding the Spurs youngster notwithstanding. Nevertheless, 2K Games Digital Marketing Director Ronnie Singh, more famously known as Ronnie 2K, believes that giving him a rating of 84 is a statement that the 7'4 Frenchman will grow into one of the best players in the league sooner than later.

“I think we are making a statement that we think he’s going to be really, really good, then he will progress,” Singh said, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. “We are making a statement that we think Wemby is going to be pretty good. He is the highest rookie rating since we kind of changed the rating system when we added all the legends 12 years ago, 13 years ago now. Obviously Zion was an 81, John Wall, a couple other picks were an 80 or an 81.”

Nevertheless, Singh acknowledged that Victor Wembanyama's play, at the end of the day, will dictate whether or not he stays as an 84 overall, or whether his rating slips into the territory of his other 2023 NBA Draft peers.

“An 84 is a good rating, but you can drop into the high-70’s if your play showcases that,” Singh added. “I mean, the rookies are tough. We don’t have the sample size that I mentioned.”

With the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama should have ample opportunity to meet the outsized expectations many have of him given the hype surrounding his arrival in the NBA. Under Gregg Popovich's tutelage, the 19-year old big man will receive the best mentorship the game has to offer, which should put him in line to justifying his 84 overall sooner than later.