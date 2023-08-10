Earlier today, the NBA 2K24 team, along with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, shared the latter's official game rating today. Wemby starts the game with an 84 overall rating, the highest for any rookie in an NBA 2K video game. The previous record was a tie between John Wall (NBA 2K11) and Kyrie Irving (NBA 2K12), but Wemby shattered that record and may remain the highest rated rookie in NBA 2K existence.

In case you didn't see, here's the reveal down below:

Wembanyama seems happy about the rating, but how do fans feel? Let's find out

Fans React To NBA 2K24 Victor Wembanyama Rating

Many Spurs fans and basketball lovers alike celebrated the overall reveal. Some noted that he received the highest overall rating for a rookie in a 2K game.

If I'm correct, this makes Wemby the highest rated rookie ever in the NBA 2K series. LET'S GO SPURS!#2KRatings https://t.co/UDTJZAT672 — Mills (@MillsTwitch) August 10, 2023

Another user couldn't help but comment how overpowered he'll be in the actual game.

He’s a cheat code on the game 😂 — Uncle Demi (@UncleDemi) August 10, 2023

While most fans aren't questioning his ability to do great things, most are surprised to see him get such a high rating. After all, while Wembanyama played well in France with ASVEL, and met expectations at the Summer League, he hasn't quite proven himself with the actual pros yet.

Wow ! That’s way too high for an unproven player 😳 — Drey Watson (@DreyWatson) August 10, 2023

Others questioned the idea of rookies having such high overalls in the first place. After all, without any real NBA experience, it's difficult to really gauge Wemby's skill level.

No rookie should be in the 80s imo. 78-79, sure. Then allow his potential and season performance to rise him up the ratings (if they do well). The fact that his rating is starting where Paolo Banchero (the ROY) ended with at the end of the season, doesnt sit quite right lol — Johnny De Jesus | 🇵🇷 (@johnnydejesus_) August 10, 2023

However, there were others who defended the rating, pointing out that Wemby wasn't the only rookie rating to have people scratching their heads:

I mean Zion was a 81 when he debuted in 2k I didn’t see outrage then — REVENGE (@ImJustREVENGE) August 10, 2023

Overall, the reactions are what you'd expect. Until Wembanyama actually goes out there on the court when the season starts, there will be those who either question or doubt his ability. To be fair, they aren't wrong to be cautious either. The NBA has had plenty of first-overall draft picks turn out to be a bust. Despite all the praise he receives, Wemby is only human. But he'll look to prove doubters wrong this season.

But for Spurs fans, it'll be fun having him at such a high overall. This means you can pick up and play 2K24 and dominate with him instantly. With an 84 rating, he has a better overall than many vets in the league, who we'll surely be hearing from soon.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

NBA 2K24 comes out on September 8th, 2023. You can pre-order it for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

According to the developer content reveal road map, we'll get more information next week, including a gameplay reveal showcasing the new ProPLAY technology. Throughout the month, we'll see more of the new additions to the streamlined MyCAREER mode, Mamba Moments, The W, and more.

*Note that the PC version remains last-gen.