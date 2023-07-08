For San Antonio Spurs fans and bold prognosticators who might be disappointed or even concerned after a poor NBA Summer League debut by rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, you should at least take solace in knowing he is getting pearls of wisdom from some credible and notable countrymen.

Prospective Hall of Famer and Spurs great Tony Parker, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and stalwart veteran Nicolas Batum have all given Wembanyama obvious but invaluable advice.

“I’ve talked to each of them. The advice that comes up the most is just to stay myself,” he told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “I know they trust me and everything is gonna go well as long as I stay true to myself.”

While that may not be groundbreaking insight, the French center needs to hear it as much as possible during the early stages of his career. Pressure, hype and expectations can all drive an athlete to a dark place and force them to lose their joy for the game. The 19-year-old has said all the right things so far, but receiving tutelage from current veterans and past international players should make this huge transition a bit more manageable.

Their words need to particularly be ringing in Wembanyama's ears after he struggled against the Charlotte Hornets Friday night, scoring nine points on 2-of-13 shooting from the field while also looking flat-footed too often in the 76-68 exhibition win. It was not all bad, though, as he still significantly impacted the game on the defensive end and off the glass with five blocks and eight rebounds, respectively.

Tony Parker has been there. Rudy Gobert remains one of the more polarizing players in the NBA today. Nicolas Batum was lambasted as a bust contract with the Hornets years back before earning an important role with the Los Angeles Clippers. They have all have pushed through.

Although Victor Wembanyama is entering the league with much more fanfare than any of them, he has displayed poise well beyond his years. That quality will not guarantee he dominates on an NBA or Summer League court, but it will make enduring these hardships much easier.