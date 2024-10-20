NBA teams are facing next week's deadline to trim their rosters down to a maximum of 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. Several teams made those final roster cuts and decisions this weekend. The San Antonio Spurs opted to fill their final two-way contract roster spot with former Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Riley Minix, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Spurs had one two-way contract spot open on their roster, with the other two spots currently occupied by Harrison Ingram and David Duke Jr. Ingram was the No. 48 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing two seasons at Stanford and one season at North Carolina. Duke spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets on a two-way contract and played for the Spurs last year on a two-way contract.

Riley Minix was in camp with the Spurs after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. He will be limited to only 50 NBA games and won't be eligible for the playoffs should the Spurs make the postseason. Minix will spend most of his on-court playing time with the Austin Spurs in the G League.

Riley Minix brings versatile forward game to Spurs roster



Riley Minix only played one season of Division 1 basketball during his college career. He began playing college basketball at Southeastern in the NAIA. Minix played at Southeastern for four years before transferring to Morehead State. During his lone season with the Eagles, he was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and selected to the All-OVC First Team.

Minix joined the Spurs for NBA Summer League and across four games, he averaged 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He earned an invite to training camp and impressed enough to earn a two-way contract.

What is intriguing about Minix is he is a versatile forward; he can play in the post at times and he can space the floor as a shooter. He shot 57.1 percent from three-point range during preseason, 50 percent in summer league and 34.9 percent during his lone season at Morehead State.

The Spurs have done a good job overall of finding diamonds in the rough and of using their G League team for development. It's possible that Minix becomes one of the next Spurs' steals.

San Antonio opens the 2024-25 season on Thursday, Oct. 24 on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.