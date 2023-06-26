It is no surprise that when people search “alien wingspan” on Google, photos of Victor Wembanyama pop up. The San Antonio Spurs rookie reportedly has an eight-foot wingspread that makes legends like Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, and even Shaquille O'Neal look small. However, Michelle Beadle may challenge that with her insane arm strength.

In an interview, Victor Wembanyama took a photo shaking hands with Michelle Beadle. The famed San Antonio Spurs broadcaster then posted it on Instagram where fans reacted in such a hilarious manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Beadle (@michelle.beadle)

“I’m 100% sure you didn’t need to lean in to shake his hand! He could’ve reached you just fine! 😂 Guns looking good though!” a fan said pointing out the ridiculous wingspan of Victor Wembanyama.

Other fans took notice of Michelle Beadle rather than the Spurs rookie. A member of the Spurs faithful pointed out the massive muscles that the Spurs broadcaster had and joked about potentially breaking Wemby's arm.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“GIRL!!!! Careful, Damn! You gon break his arm!” they said.

Another fan made a light-hearted comment alluding to Texas' open-carry gun laws and compared them to Michelle Beadle's arms.

“Damns @michelle.beadle I know it's open carry in Texas, but you really have to bring the gun show to the interview?” they joked.

Even ex-NBA player and now Houston Rockets commentator Ryan Hollins got in on the action.

“Beads been in the lab,” Ryan Hollins wrote with a lot of eye emojis.

Victor Wembanyama may have the hype and glory coming into the San Antonio Spurs. However, Michelle Beadle will always have the iconic guns to beat him out.