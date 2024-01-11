The Spurs rookie has clearly learned from the mistakes of others...

The San Antonio Spurs handily took care of business against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and it's thanks in large part to the elite play of prized rookie Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama, despite being just 20 years of age, looked like a man amongst boys. He was a towering two-way force who also flexed his playmaking prowess, and the end result was a historic outing for Wembanyama — his first career triple-double, tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 21 minutes of action.

This could be the first of many such outings for Wembanyama, who'll have every opportunity to grow his game as the Spurs' focal point for years to come. Thus, for quite the historic outing, what better way is there for the talented youngster to commemorate it by taking home the game ball with him?

Following the game, Victor Wembanyama posted an Instagram story of him having secured the game ball, with the Spurs making sure that he doesn't find himself in a similar situation to the one Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in during his career-high outing back in mid-December.

As one would recall, Giannis Antetokounmpo was at the center of a game ball controversy in which the Milwaukee Bucks star, after scoring a career-best 64 points in a single game, felt like the opponent, the Indiana Pacers, claimed the ball for themselves to give to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first official career points.

There will be no such disputes for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the aftermath of their 130-108 demolition of the Pistons on the road. Nothing historic happened for the Pistons; they can't even make the claim that a player of theirs scored his first career points or played in his first minutes. No, the Pistons were simply putrid, with no reasons to celebrate especially with Cade Cunningham on the mend.

As for the Spurs, they'll be facing the Charlotte Hornets next, so Wembanyama could have another opportunity to fill the stat sheet. The Hornets are currently shorthanded in the frontcourt amid Mark Williams' injury, and it'll be difficult for the ragtag crew of Nick Richards and Nathan Mensah to slow down the talented 20-year old.