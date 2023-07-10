It is safe to say that San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama put on a much more impressive performance in his second NBA Summer League game than he did in the first one. Against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night, Wemby gave Spurs nation what it wanted and dazzled on both ends of the floor.

Fans who came to witness the showdown between the Spurs and the Blazers gave Victor Wembanyama great reviews following the contest, which San Antonio lost, 85-80. Some noted that they liked how Wembanyama was more aggressive on offense. It was far from the discussion people had about him following his dismal performance after the Hornets game in which he scored only nine points on 2-for-13 shooting from the floor.

Fans approved of Wemby's Game 2 performance 👏 What's your grade for the No. 1 pick after watching him vs. Portland? pic.twitter.com/yT6Ojxl7pw — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) July 10, 2023

In the matchup versus the Blazers, Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 27 points. He scored in a variety of ways, punishing Portland's defense inside and outside, as he went 9-for-14 from the field and also 2-for-4 from the 3-point region. One knock on Wembanyama's offense was that he only made seven of his 12 attempts from the foul line, but it was clear that he has the ability to bend defenses and generate shots from the charity stripe.

Defensively, Victor Wembanyama had a steal and three blocks to add to his 12 rebounds. With his height, length, and mobility, the possibility on the basketball court is seemingly endless. The scary part for the rest of the league is that Victor Wembanyama is only getting started. The future is now for San Antonio.