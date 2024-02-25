From the moment the San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to draft Victor Wembanyama, the linkage was inescapable. The same franchise that had previously won the right to draft David Robinson and Tim Duncan was set to land another generational seven-footer. It turns out, San Antonio's “Twin Towers” are far from the only Spurs legends who've made an impression on the young Frenchman.
“We get used to it but it's definitely special. Now that I see them often, my first thought isn't anymore, ‘Oh wow this is somebody that I grew up watching,' the 20-year-old phenom admitted,” And then it strikes me that they might be stars and multiple championships [winning] players, but they're still real people and, actually, good and kind and caring people. They're contributing to making this place a good environment.”
Victor Wembanyama surrounded by Spurs legends
Spurs Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili is now a special advisor to the organization. He routinely attends team practices.
Head coach Gregg Popovich shared that a recent Spurs practice included appearances from a couple of the franchise's greats.
“It was just the other day in shoot-around, LaMarcus Aldridge was there. Manu was there, Timmy was there. They hang around and so these guys see them. Not every day but they see them. David comes by. It's pretty special for a young kid to see those guys.”
The somewhat frequent reunions of Spurs legends centered on Wemby started days after the Spurs drafted the generational prospect in June.
“The dinner at the beginning of the year was special that included those guys and, plus, Sean Elliott. Avery [Johnson] will be in town. It's been a family for a long time so they feel comfortable hanging around,” Popovich said, alluding to a meal that helped welcome Wembanyama to San Antonio days after he was drafted first overall.
To this day, Wembanyama says there's no lack of counsel that comes from the best players in franchise history. In fact, the words of wisdom are so ample, he says it's tough to single out any specific guidance.
“I got a lot of advice from everywhere.”
Gregg Popovich's admission about Victor Wembanyama's potential
Former players aren't the only legends who surround Wemby. He's coached every single day by a Hall of Famer.
Popovich, who was inducted into Springfield, Massachusetts this past summer, often talks about his superstar rookie in terms of progression. He opened up about where Wembanyama's career could lead.
“People of his prodigious talent and youth start to make you think about building a program around such people. They are few and far between. There are a lot of great players but when you start to think about who really is a franchise, you can probably hold up two hands over the last twenty years and count them on there,” the winningest coach in NBA history said.
‘It's a difficult thing to do. Is he one of those guys? He's got a chance to be that and I hope it'll happen for him and for the Spurs.”