Keep that confidence up, Wemby!

Being a rookie in the league is hard. Most are often blasted for mistakes due to their raw style of play. The expectation for Victor Wembanyama was fairly different. He showed flashes of being a generational talent before he was acquired by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft. Now, he is more than halfway past his rookie season and has proven naysayers, even players, wrong. He unveiled his feelings on having a scary aura after Gregg Popovich's squad won over the Toronto Raptors.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet made a staunch observation about teams that face the Spurs. It was that not a lot of players were contesting Victor Wembanyama for a block whenever he went up to punch the ball into the rim. The Spurs rookie sensation had a very confident reply.

“Intimidation is a factor, I can see it out there,” he declared.

With the exception of the Spurs win-loss record, Wemby is having a phenomenal first year. Gregg Popovich has put him under a minute restriction but that did not stop him from dominating. On just 28.4 minutes of action throughout the season, he has managed to average a monster 20-point double-double for the season. Not to mention, he knocks down his shots with an impressive 46.8% field goal clip while also dropping 3.2 assists per contest.

The first year is always a struggle for an NBA player. However, Wemby is proving that the Spurs made the right choice of getting him in the 2023 NBA Draft. With his intimidating aura and production, a star will be leading this franchise for a long while.

Wemby's unreal feat during Spurs vs. Raptors

It was a rookie-on-rookie crime when Wemby absolutely smothered Gradey Dick under the rim. This block also gave the Spurs rookie a feat that was last notched by Clint Capela in 2021. In 29 minutes of playing time, he was able to produce 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs. To make things more impressive, he also got 10 blocks against the Raptors.

Moreover, he is only the third player in the league's history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ blocks, and 5+ assists. The other two players are Spurs legend David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon. It is safe to say that he is in good company.