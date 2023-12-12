As an abysmal 2023-24 campaign continues for Victor Wembanyama's team, let's explore the worst San Antonio Spurs rosters of all time.

The 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs have entered the chat.

A 93-82 loss to the Rockets means this year's edition of the Silver and Black stands alone in franchise infamy. Their 17 straight losses are the most any Spurs team has ever endured. Prior to this season, three squads stood out in franchise history as the worst the city had seen. Their won-loss records set them apart. Coincidentally, so did what came next in each case.

Chronologically in order, here are the three worst seasons San Antonio's NBA fans have witnessed.

1988-89: 21-61 record

At the time, it easily meant the worst record the team had ever seen. 28-win campaigns in 1986-'87 and in their last season as the ABA's Dallas Chaparrals in 1972-'73 previously marked franchise lows.

The 1988-'89 Spurs posted a 21-61 record led by All-Rookie First Team guard Willie Anderson. The 1986 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and, at that point, three-time All-Star, Alvin Robertson ranked second in scoring. It also marked the first year on the San Antonio bench for an assistant named Gregg Popovich, who joined Larry Brown's inaugural staff with the Spurs.

That summer the city welcomed David Robinson, who had been drafted by the Spurs in 1987 following one of the aforementioned 28-win seasons. The Admiral teamed with Anderson, 1989 lottery pick Sean Elliott, Rod Strickland and Terry Cummings, who arrived from Milwaukee in a trade that involved Robertson for a 1989-'90 regular season that featured 56 wins and set a record for the biggest single-season turnaround in league history.

1996-97: 20-62 record

The worst record in team history. David Robinson played in just six games because of back and foot troubles in 1996-'97. A knee injury limited tw0-time All-Star Sean Elliott to 39 games. Sharpshooter Chuck Person missed the entire season due to a major back issue. Future Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins lead the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game. The 20-62 mark again proved an instrumental time for Popovich who, as the team's general manager, fired Bob Hill 18 games in and named himself head coach – a job he still holds.

Like they had ten years before, the Spurs won the NBA lottery in 1997, which meant the right to draft Tim Duncan. And like in 1989-'90, the Spurs set the record for the biggest single-season turnaround with an increase of 36 wins this time. Along with Robinson, Elliott, Avery Johnson and Mario Ellie, Duncan led the organization to the NBA championship in 1999 for the first of the franchise's five titles.

2022-23: 22-60 record

Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan paced a young core last season. Devin Vassell missed most of the year because of a knee injury. Starting with the trade of Dejounte Murray in the summer of 2022, it's a stretch that focused, albeit not verbally, on landing generational prospect Victor Wembanyana.

The 2022-'23 Spurs lost 16 consecutive games, which until Monday night marked a team record, on their way to a 22-60 mark. This past summer, Wemby joined Robinson and Duncan as prized big men the Spurs landed following seasons that ranked among the worst in team history.

2023-24: Record TBD

Now 3-19, this season's Spurs are on pace to eclipse the '96-'97 version for the worst record in team history. They've already surpassed last year's squad for the club's longest ever losing streak. And like the '88-'89 group, they're very young.

But unlike the three aforementioned squads, they feature a player like Wemby. The next four months should shape where specifically these Spurs will end up on this list because, as of now, they're firmly headed for a spot on it.