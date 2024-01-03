The San Antonio rookie shares his thoughts on Memphis' star guard.

The San Antonio Spurs fell 106-98 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night behind Ja Morant's 26 points and 10 assists. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama chipped in 20 points with four blocked shots, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Grizzlies.

After the game, Wembanyama shared his thoughts on Morant:

"Good player. He's very small, so it's hard to catch up. Very fast… Just another great player that I see every night." Victor Wembanyama on Ja Morant

Notably, Morant had a two-handed dunk over Wembanyama that had Grizzlies fans going crazy, and even Spurs fans tipping their caps for:

"That's what everybody wanted, so that's my late Christmas gift." Ja Morant on his dunk over Victor Wembanyama

That dunk may have been a bit of revenge for Wembanyama stuffing Morant previously in the game. The Spurs rookie's first block happened early in the first quarter when he blocked Morant after the Grizzlies guard challenged him on a drive to the basket.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, had a highlight play of his own, hitting a one-legged 3-pointer from just inside the Grizzlies' logo:

Victor Wembanyama banks in a one-legged three from DEEP

The Spurs will need Wembanyama to continue his stellar play throughout the game and through the rest of the season if they want to return to playing winning basketball. The team currently sits at just 5-27 and is in last place in the NBA Western Conference standings. They also just lost backup power forward/center Zach Collins for up to month after he suffered an ankle injury against his previous team, the Portland Trail Blazers, last Friday night.

Without their backup center and with Wemby continuing to show improvement, expect Popovich to bump his minutes per game up. While he still may not play in back-to-back games, the Spurs rookie is showing that he's every bit worth the hype.