The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs are 11-44 this season, so they have not been playing as well as they have hoped after having the top pick in the draft last year. They lost four of their last five games heading into the All-Star break. San Antonio has played the Kings once this season, and they lost by nine points. In the loss, Zach Collins, Victor Wembanyama, and Keldon Johnson combined for 76 points, 26 rebounds, and 12 assists. As a team, the Spurs shot 46.7 percent from the field, and made 15 threes.

The Kings are 31-23 this season, and they lost two of their last three games heading into the All-Star break. In their win against the Spurs earlier this season, De'Aaron Fox had 43 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk combined for 47 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists against in the win. Sacramento was able to shoot 54.1 percent from the field in the win, as well. Sabonis is listed as doubtful for this game as he is dealing with an illness.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Kings Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9 (-106)

Moneyline: +330

Sacramento Kings: -9 (-114)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs will probably give up a lot of points in this game, so they have do their best to keep up offensively. The Kings allow the 10th-most points per game this season, so the Spurs have a good chance to do some scoring. They had three players have great games against the Kings in the first matchup, and they have to do it again. If Wembanyama, Collins, and Johnson can play well, they will cover this spread.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings should be able to have a big offensive game in this one. The Spurs are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the sixth-most points per game in the league at 120.4 points. The Spurs have problems on the defensive end of the court, and that is a huge reason for their struggles. San Antonio has allowed 120 points or more 30 times this season. In those game, the Spurs are 3-27. The Kings should be able to reach that mark, and cover this spread.

The Kings are eighth in the NBA in points per game. Sacramento has put up 120+ points 30 times this season. They are 26-4 in those games, and they should be able to put up 120 in this one. If the Kings are able to keep their scoring up and get to that mark, they will definitely win this game.

Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to be high-scoring. The Kings are big favorites in this game, so it is a tough spread to cover. However, I like the Kings to win by a good amount. I will take Sacramento to win by double-digits in this game.

Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings +9 (-114), Over 240.5 (-110)