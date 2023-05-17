San Antonio Spurs faithful came alive after the team acquired the first overall pick and rights to draft Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. The team follows a history of drafting generational big men that contribute big to their championship hopes. This list includes their former first-overall picks and hall-of-fame talents, Tim Duncan and David Robinson. With this, it comes as no one’s surprise that even previous and current Spurs players rushed to social media to give their reaction.

A very notable name in the mix is the Argentinian Hall-Of-Famer, Manu Ginobili. He went on Twitter to express his excitement when the Spurs effectively got Wembanyama. Manu was also drafted by the Spurs as an international talent in the 1999 draft with their 57th pick in round 2. He may know a thing or two about playing away from his home country just like Wembanyama.

Another big name for the San Antonio Spurs is Danny Green. He was part of the 2014 squad that won a Larry O’Brien trophy for the city. Green quickly went to Twitter as the NBA Draft Lottery was unfolding. His reaction summed up most Spurs fans’ sentiments as he knew what would go down after San Antonio acquired the first pick.

Congrats San Antonio!!! Lol — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 17, 2023

He also got a very warm welcome from probable new Spurs teammates, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones. Jones was the Spurs’ pick in 2020 and Sochan was their ninth overall pick in last year’s draft. Sochan would also go on Twitter and greet Wembanyama in French.

Bonjour, Je m'appelle Jeremy! Et toi?😼 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 17, 2023

👀 — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) May 17, 2023

Lastly, a very notable Frenchman also shared his thoughts regarding the Spurs’ draft lottery win. nicolas batum was in shock to know the news. He was even more astounded by the fact that Victor Wembanyama would be coached by Gregg Popovich. He also acquires ties with the greatest power forward of all time, Tim Duncan.