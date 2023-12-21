Two of the most promising athletes in the NBA and the NHL linked up for a visit.

The San Antonio Spurs have had a challenging start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Spurs have a record of 4-22 and are in last place in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, Victor Wembanyama has shown flashes of greatness in his rookie season. Moreover, he met up with the number one overall draft pick of another sport. Wembanyama and NHL rookie Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks linked up in a meeting of incredible talent.

Victor Wembanyama links the Spurs to the Blackhawks after he meets Connor Bedard

Wembanyama and Bedard met and took some cool photos together in late December:

2023 No. 1 overall picks (📸: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/zK146yXPZ3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

Both stars were the first overall picks in their respective leagues, Wembanyama in the NBA and Bedard in the NHL. It would be crazy to see Wembanyama play the center position in hockey. At the same time, how would Bedard do as a big in the NBA?

At first glance, Bedard would have a height disadvantage in basketball. Similarly, Wembanyama does not possess the same body positioning and floor commanding skills necessary in Bedard's position. However, both stars are incredibly talented regardless and each went number one in their sports for a reason.

Although the Spurs have been on a cold streak, they are still happy to have landed Wembanyama, who averages 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks per game. San Antonio snapped its long 23-24 losing streak, but the team still has a mountain to climb before it hits the .500 mark.

All in all, Wembanyama likely gained a great perspective from Bedard, and vice versa. Can the stars use their meeting as a catalyst to help their teams win?