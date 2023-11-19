The Spurs blew another lead against the Grizzlies, but Victor Wembanyama's postgame message will keep fans hopeful for the future

The San Antonio Spurs lost their eighth straight game on Saturday night to fall to 3-10 on the season, with the Memphis Grizzlies beating them 120-108. The Spurs, who led by as many as 19 points, threw away another big lead, and lost the fourth quarter of the game 33-14 to ensure they would come up short. After the game, though, Victor Wembanyama gave fans a reason to have hope that there are brighter days ahead.

Wembanyama had a monster game for the Spurs (19 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST, 6/17 FGM) in which he also racked up a steal and eight blocks on the defensive end of the floor. It wasn't enough to get San Antonio a victory, though, and after a promising start to the season, it's clear that this team still has a lot of growing to do. Despite that, Wembanyama ensured fans that the team was not breaking apart as a result of their continued losing.

Via Tom Orsborn:

“Cedi Osman said the Spurs need to stick together to get through this difficult stretch. Victor Wembanyama says that won't be a problem: ‘We have a very healthy locker room, healthy relations between each other. This is not an issue at all. We are losing, we are losing together.'”

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs need to find ways to hold onto leads

The Spurs have talent, and it's on full display every time they take the court, but they can't seem to play at a high level for a full 48 minutes. Wembanyama ensured that the Spurs are committed to working as a team, even as they endure these struggles. As for what could be done to remedy these issues, veteran forward Cedi Osman offered his opinion on what San Antonio needs to do to protect their leads and get back in the win column.

"Maybe we're rushing offensively… We’re not really making it tough on them… We're not moving. So I think if we do that better, the teams will have a tough time guarding us." Cedi Osman on the Spurs' consistent loss of big leads. (via @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/Yqk2NDW35m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

The Spurs are a young, inexperienced team, and these sorts of roadblocks were expected as the Wembanyama era gets underway. Despite that, it's frustrating for the team, and their fans, to see winnable games getting thrown away because of correctable mistakes. San Antonio has a ton of potential, and if they can put all the pieces of the puzzle together, they could be dangerous, and it will be interesting to see how they end up responding to another blown lead in their latest loss to the Grizzlies.