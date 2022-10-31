Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that this could be the case for Primo, at least in the immediate future. According to the renowned NBA insider, teams from around the league are not rushing to sign the 6-foot-6 guard/forward because of his current contract:

There is significant interest in monitoring Primo’s future among numerous NBA teams, team executives told ESPN, but claiming Primo, 19, on waivers would have committed a team to paying him $8 million-plus in salary through the 2023-24 season — a significant risk given the uncertainty surrounding his situation now.

Primo’s current deal will earn him $4.1 million this season, and another $4.3 next year. The Spurs will be obliged to pay these amounts up and until a new team signs the former Alabama standout.

As Woj also touched on, teams from around the league are unwilling to commit this amount of money to Primo given the situation he has placed himself in. The No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft reportedly exposed himself to a female Spurs employee, who is now suing him over these shocking allegations. Primo himself revealed in a statement that he is currently dealing with mental health issues, and that he’s stepping away from the game to try and resolve the same.

Until this situation finds more clarity, it would not be surprising if Josh Primo remains a free agent.