Wemby and the Spurs had good reason to celebrate on Friday night.

San Antonio Spurs fans had very good reason to celebrate on Friday night. San Antonio had not won a game since November. Actually, that's a little misleading. The Spurs had not won a game since November 2nd. It was a brutal 18-game skid that was finally put to rest on Friday night, and doing so against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made it even sweeter.

By the time the 1st quarter had ended, the Spurs had a 20-point lead over the Lakers, and although the Lakers cut the deficit to 7 by the end of the 1st half, San Antonio never looked back. And when it was all said in done, in the aftermath of a 129-115 victory, the Spurs prized-rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama was pretty hyped up and he wanted the crowd to bask in the win with him.

HYPE US UP, VICTOR‼️ pic.twitter.com/hLX1zhIvzp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 16, 2023

While it wasn't Victor Wembanyama's most dominant game, his 13 point, 15 rebound performance marks Wemby's 7th consecutive double-double. And despite a subpar 5-13 shooting game, a few of Wemby's buckets were emphatic slams that got the San Antonio crowd on their feet. Leading the way for the Spurs was Devin Vassell, who poured in a career-high 36 points on 12-19 shooting. In total, seven Spurs (Wemby, Vassell, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Cedi Osman, and Zach Collins) scored in double figures.

For the Lakers, who were playing without Anthony Davis, it was LeBron James who led the way with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 14 assists. Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood combined for 59 points, but still, it wasn't enough for a Lakers squad that was playing only their second game since winning the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Spurs, now 4-20 after the win, will look to continue to turn things around as they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.