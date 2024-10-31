ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz will meet in a battle between two teams trying to get out of the league’s basement. The Spurs felt like they had a good chance of improving this season, but their 1-3 start has fans worried. The Jazz didn’t have many expectations this season, and their 0-4 start has confirmed those fears. The teams faced off three times last season, with the Jazz winning the first two games and the Spurs taking the season’s rubber match in Utah. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Jazz prediction and pick.

Here are the Spurs-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Jazz Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Utah Jazz: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Networks

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs’ defense has been performing above expectations this season. There were questions of how good they would be, but they are fourth-best at opponents’ field goal percentage allowed. They are also 11th in the league in points allowed, with 110.7 per game. It helps to have the massive Victor Wembanyama in the paint, which could present an intriguing matchup with Lauri Markkanen.

The Spurs’ offense hasn’t been performing well to start the year. They are averaging just 106.3 points, which is 28th in the NBA. The Jazz have also been terrible on defense, which could open an opportunity for San Antonio to shake off those early-season struggles. Utah ranks 27th in the league with 119 points allowed per game.

Wednesday night wasn’t a good experience for Wembanyama. He recorded six points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes of action. The sophomore star could be in line for a bounce-back game in this matchup after Chet Holmgren got the better of him Wednesday. The Spurs covering the spread and recording 93 points on one of Wembanyama’s worst off-nights in the pros could be a good sign if he goes off in this game.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah’s offense looked good in its first game against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 124 points on its way to a two-point loss. It didn’t look as good against the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings, but Utah could rediscover that season-opener form against a more inferior opponent. San Antonio’s defense has been a bit better this season, so there are no guarantees that’ll happen.

Utah’s offense has been interesting so far this season. Although they haven’t been able to put together many good games, four players are averaging double-digit points: Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Spurs and Jazz have two of the league’s worst offenses. San Antonio hasn’t scored more than 109 points in a game yet this season, while the Jazz scored 124 in the opener and then failed to score 100 in two of the past three games. The Jazz’s ranking in the NBA would be even worse if they hadn’t recorded that one breakout game.

The Jazz don’t have a great defense, but the Spurs have been performing well at that end. Regardless, these teams have plenty of under tendencies, which is why both had overs in their first game but have gone under in three straight. We expect that trend to continue in the second night of a back-to-back for the Spurs.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Under 223 (-110)