We're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's upcoming NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for this next divisional matchup. The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Dallas Mavericks for their second meeting of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently tenth in the Western Conference and will face the Los Angeles Lakers before heading to Dallas for this tilt. They've won three of their last four games leading up to this and will be looking to avenge their 109-120 loss to the Mavs during their season opener.

The Dallas Mavericks are in the West's 12-spot as they are playing with a record below .500 so far. They've lost four straight games heading into this one, but they'll be happy to be back at home after an unsuccessful road stand of three games. They'll hope to advance to 2-0 against San Antonio this season.

Here are the Spurs-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Mavericks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Dallas Mavericks: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have been making the most of their recent four-game home stretch, coming out of it with wins over the Trail Blazers, Kings, and Wizards. Victor Wembanyama became the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points in NBA history with his 50 points and six rebounds over the Wizards. He also went 8-16 from three-point range during that game, proving himself as the newest generation of big man that can spread the floor with his size and shooting.

Despite their loss to the Mavericks in their season opener, the Spurs have played above expectations up to this point and it's scary to see Victor Wembanyama continuing to develop after his sensational rookie season. Chris Paul has been a great veteran addition to this young squad and his 8.6 APG ranks fifth in the NBA. Expect this team to continue playing hard with the absence of coach Gregg Popovich weighing heavy on their minds.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks have seen an opposite stretch over the last four games, dropping consecutive games to the Suns, Nuggets, Warriors, and Jazz heading into this one. They're having a hard time with winning teams in the West, but their last loss to Utah was particularly brutal as they were billed nine-point favorites heading in. Luka Doncic continues to do everything he can, ranking sixth in points (29.3) and eighth in assists (8.0), but he'll need teammates around him to step up on defense and helping him score the ball.

With Kyrie Irving still listed as day-to-day after missing last game, the Mavericks will have to rely on other pieces to make up for Irving's 25 PPG. Quentin Grimes has been filling in nicely by posting 15 points in their last game, but the Mavericks continue to struggle in stopping teams on defense and their offense hasn't been able to keep up as a result. They'll be hoping both Irving and PJ Washington can make their way back to the lineup soon enough.

Final Spurs-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are in a tough spot at the moment and they'll be facing a very hot San Antonio Spurs team at home. With Victor Wembanyama fresh off a 50-point performance, it'll be interesting to see how the Dallas Mavericks go about stopping his production. He's a matchup problem for everyone on the roster and his ability to spread the floor with three-point shooting has made him a lethal scorer.

The Dallas Mavericks will have a solid mismatch for Luka Doncic when he's matched against Chris Paul, so expect them to once again feed the offensive flow with the ball in Luka's hand. Their three-point shooting is low this season at 34.2% collectively and they'll need to raise that number in order to be successful here.

The Mavericks have gone 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against San Antonio, but the Spurs have covered the spread in their last four games while winning three outright. This may be a pick based on their recent success, but you have to like Wembanyama keeping this game close and the Spurs coming away with the win.

Final Spurs-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +10 (-110)