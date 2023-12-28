ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A pair of Western Conference bottom-dwellers will go toe-to-toe on the hardwood as the San Antonio Spurs head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed.

At first glance, the San Antonio Spurs are no Detroit Pistons, but they aren't that far off. Entering tonight's high-flying action, the youngest team in the NBA has only been victorious in four games and is also in the midst of a grueling losing streak which has now reached five games. Do the Spurs have what it takes to get the losing monkey off their backs in a favorable matchup?

On the other side of things, the Trail Blazers are in a similar boat as the Spurs which could lead them to being in contention for an NBA Lottery Pick by the end of the year. As it stands, Portland is only 4-10 within the confines of their home building and are 8-21 overall. With nine losses in their last eleven games, this contest is as close as a must-win as possible for the Blazers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Trail Blazers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +3.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-108)

Under: 233 (-112)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest/NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Although the Spurs are quite a ways in their pursuit to becoming contenders, the talent within the roster is obviously there for the harvest. Of course, the French phenom in 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama has a future as bright as a night-time star, but keep in mind that San Antonio will only continue to add to their extremely skilled youth when the lottery comes around.

Until that time arrives, the Spurs can only use the cards that they've been dealt with, and head coach Greg Popovich will need to have the troops ready to go considering San Antonio has only won two road games all year long. In order to finally gain some steam with an impressive road showing, don't be overly surprised if the Spurs once again shoot well beyond the arc. Believe it or not, but it was the Spurs that went 16-35 from deep which is more than effective for a rather poor shooting squad. As a whole, San Antonio

Obviously enough, the Blazers may find it hard to find an answer for the other-worldly Wembanyama. Measurement-wise, few centers around the league are able to match up with the French sensation. With his insane wing span, the Spurs will be heavily reliant on Wembanyama's knack to record blocks defensively and dominate the boards. Alas, if the Spurs get out-rebounded in this one by a hefty margin, it may be difficult to grab a lead due to San Antonio not being an elite shooting squad. With extra chances on the offensive glass, then the Spurs could make things very interesting down the stretch.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are obviously in a rebuilding year, but it proved to be the Portland offense that finally woke up the day after Christmas with a 130-point showing in the home win versus Sacramento.

Altogether, the Trail Blazers' offensive effectiveness is near the bottom of the Association with only 108.7 points per game, and there's reason to believe that Portland may have the proper ingredients to cook up a feast against a lackluster San Antonio defense. Once again, the biggest difference maker in this ballgame will no doubt fall on the shoulders of Portland and their three-ball.

To be even more specific, the injury bug has once again reared its ugly head at the Blazers with big man Deandre Ayton and Shaedon Sharpe both OUT for Thursday night's tip. With Portland not at full strength, others will need to step up in a big way.

Similarly to the Spurs, the Blazers are also extremely young, but by no means does this mean that they don't have names that can get hot in a hurry. In fact, Portland has a pair of scorers in Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant who are both averaging more than 22 points per game. Alas, these two could be the sole reason why the Trail Blazers find themselves with a much-needed victory in front of their home fans.

Final Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Although this matchup doesn't have the pizazz as some other NBA matchups on this Thursday night around the league, there is still money to be made! When taking a deeper look, it appears that siding with the Trail Blazers in this one is the correct decision, especially at home.

Final Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers -3.5 (-110)