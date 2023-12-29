The Spurs and Trail Blazers meet for a rematch of last night's meeting.

We're back for one of our final predictions and picks of the evening as we head to the West for this matchup between the two bottom teams in the Conference. The San Antonio Spurs (5-25) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) as both teams hope to improve on their lackluster seasons. Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently last in the Western Conference and they've won just two of their last 15 games. The Spurs did, however, notch a huge win in their last game by beating this same Portland team 118-105. They snapped their five-game skid and they'll be looking for their first pair of back-to-back wins since November 2.

The Portland Trail Blazers are second-to-last in the Western Conference and they lead their opponents by three games. They've won just four of their last 15 games and they'll be coming in off a loss last night. Still, they'll be listed as the small favorites with the home crowd behind them as they get a second crack at Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Trail Blazers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Regional Coverage, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Victor Wembanyama had his most productive game of the season during the Spurs' last time out against the Trail Blazers. In just 25 minutes of action, Wembanyama scored 30 points, six assists, six rebounds, and had seven blocks. The win was a convincing one as the Spurs managed to hold a lead throughout the entire game. They've seen their struggles as the season progresses and teams begin to figure out their game plan around their franchise player. However, against smaller lineups like Portland, Victor Wembanyama can still wreck havoc and instantly change the game. Look for him to build on his dominant performance in this one.

This should be a solid test for the Spurs in playing a back-to-back on the road and searching for a consecutive win. They haven't been easy to come by for them this season and they're still waiting for some of their key players to take a leap in their development. Jeremy Sochan has had a disappointing season so far in terms of scoring and they've seen issues with him handling the ball as point guard. The Spurs could benefit from using him in off-ball situations and freeing him up in pockets of the defense. The Spurs have a surplus of willing passers on offense, but they'll need to work on taking care of the basketball and limiting their turnovers if they want to win close games.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

It's been a similar story for the Blazers as they haven't been able to establish much of an identity with their offense. Nevertheless, they're seeing promising growth from both Ant Simons and Scoot Henderson. Once Henderson finally begins to feel comfortable in the flow of a game, he proves to be a dangerous slashing scorer for them that can bust the defense wide open. With Simons acting as their main scorer, the tandem could see a ton of success if they can find more consistent shot selection and higher-percentage looks. This comes with dishing the ball and getting others open on offense, so look for them to swing the ball on offense and free up their scorers.

Blazers' center Moses Brown will have a tall task in having to guard Wembanyama once again throughout this game. This Blazers' are smaller as a team and they'l have limited room to work with in the paint against the length of San Antonio. Still, they're favored on the betting lines which could indicate a better night shooting from the floor. After all, they were the better three-point shooting team last night and can manage to make this close if they can see the same kind of success.

Final Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

With these two teams meeting for the second time in two nights, we should see some game plan adjustments from the Trail Blazers on defense in trying to stop Victor Wembanyama. This opens the floor for players like Dylan Vassell and Sochan to find their offense and provide some aid in scoring. I expect this game to be a similar story to the first meeting. While the Trail Blazers can make adjustments on defense, they struggled to find their own shots against the long contention of San Antonio. While we like the Trail Blazers to bounce back with a win, this game may come down to the final basket. Take San Antonio with the points.

Final Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +5.5 (-110)