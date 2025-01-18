ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. John's Red Storm is learning how to win. The Johnnies aren't dominating their opponents, but they are beating them. St. John's trailed Villanova for large portions of a Saturday game one weekend ago, but SJU roared late and managed to win that game in spite of tough opposition from the Wildcats, who had just beaten UConn a few days earlier. SJU then fell behind Georgetown at home by double digits but was able to surge in the second half and overtake the Hoyas in front of a raucous New York crowd. St. John's managed to win yet again. SJU is 15-3. Rick Pitino has what appears to be an NCAA Tournament-quality team on his hands. There is a lot of interesting college basketball on the Saturday slate, and the intriguing question here is if St. John's can avoid a letdown and continue to move upward in the Big East standings.

Seton Hall is struggling mightily under head coach Shaheen Holloway. This miserable and difficult season was not expected in New Jersey. Holloway was supposed to build back the Pirates and give them all the defensive resources they would need in order to become a tough out in Big East play. However, the Pirates just don't have much of any offense. They are easy to guard, and because they are so limited on that side of the ball, anything good they do on defense has limited value; the Hall has not been able to overcome its offensive shortcomings. Holloway needs to find answers, and this game against St. John's might give us a real indication if the Hall is capable of fighting back and turning around its season in the middle of January.

How to Watch St. John's vs Seton Hall

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rick Pitino has his team playing winning basketball, but as we noted above, St. John's had to rally from behind in each of its last two wins. One would think the Johnnies will be more prepared at the start of this game. They will get out to a lead, protect it, and build on it. St. John's is in position to win this game comfortably, instead of struggling in the first half. Seton Hall is an opponent the Johnnies can contain for a full 40 minutes. If the Hall doesn't score, it won't be able to cover the spread, let alone win outright.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hall will be angry. The Pirates have played too much bad basketball as it is. Surely, this team will step it up and play a good game. The Pirates will be motivated for this game against their longtime Big East rival across the way in New York.

Final St. John's-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

St. John's will win outright, but the margin could be three or 23. It's just not a game in which a spread bet or a total bet feels comfortable. Pass.

