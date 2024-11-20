ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an ACC battle in California as Stanford and Cal face off. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Stanford-Cal prediction and pick.

Stanford-Cal Last Game – Matchup History

Stanford comes into the game at just 3-7 on the year, but after losing six straight games, they pulled off the upset last time out. Facing Louisville, Stanford was down 35-21 in the fourth quarter. Emmet Mosley would score twice, including once with 45 seconds left. Stanford would then force a Louisville turnover on downs, drive the field, and kick the game-winning field goal to win 38-35. Meanwhile, Cal is 5-5 on the year, but just 1-5 in conference play. The last time out was another conference loss, falling to Syracuse at home 33-25.

Overall Series: This will be the 118th meeting between Stanford and Cal. Stanford leads the series 60-47-10. The first meeting between the two was a 14-10 win for Stanford in 1892. Still, Cal has won three straight and four of five overall. Last year, Cal won 27-15 at home.

Here are the Stanford-Cal College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Cal Odds

Stanford: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +420

Cal: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -580

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford has been led by Ashton Daniels this year. He has completed 130 of 205 passes this year for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted nine times this year while being sacked 17 times. He is the leading rusher for Stanford as well. Daniels has run for 515 yards after taking into account losing 118 yards in sack yardage. Further, he has scored twice on the ground. Only backup quarterback Justin Lamson has more rushing touchdowns, with five of them.

The top target this year has been Elic Ayomanor. He has 48 receptions for 660 yards and six touchdowns this year. Tight end Sam Roush has also been solid. He has 31 receptions for 289 yards and two scores. Ismael Cisse also has 26 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, Emmett Mosley V has 35 receptions for 361 yards and four scores. In the running game, Micah Ford leads the way behind Ashton Daniels. He has 64 carries for 277 yards. Chris Davis Jr. has 49 carries for 272 yards. Neither have scored this year.

Stanford is 123rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 114th in opponent yards per game. They are 76th against the run, but sit 125th against the pass. David Bailey has been solid this year, with six sacks and four forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Collin Wright and Mitch Leigber both have two interceptions on the year. Leigber has scored a touchdown as well.

Why Cal Could Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Mendoza has led the Cal offense this year. He has completed 240 of 350 passes this year for 2,705 yards and 13 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just six times. Still, pressure has been an issue. He has been sacked 35 times for a loss of 201 yards. Mendoza still has a net 70 yards rushing while scoring twice on the ground this year.

Jack Endries has been the top target this year in the receiving game. The tight end has 43 receptions for 510 yards and two scores on the year. Meanwhile, Nyziah Hunter has 32 receptions for 432 yards this year and has scored five times. Trond Grizzell has also been solid, with 22 receptions for 314 yards. Mikey Matthews rounds out the top targets, with 25 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown. The running game has been led by Jaivian Thomas. He has run 86 times for 583 yards and seven scores. Meanwhile, Jaydn Ott has been the short yardage back. He has run 82 times for 247 yards and four scores.

Cal has been great on defense this year. They are 28th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 41st in opponent yards per game. They are 12th against the run while sitting 84th against the pass. Teddye Buchanan has been solid this year. He leads the team in tackles while having five sacks, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Nohl Williams has been amazing in the secondary. He has six pass breakups, seven interceptions, and a touchdown this year. Finally, Xavier Carlton has nine sacks on the year.

Final Stanford-Cal Prediction & Pick

Stanford has covered in just three of their ten games this year. They covered in two of the first three games but covered for the first time since last time out against Louisville. Meanwhile, Cal is 6-4 against the spread this year. They are 3-3 as a favorite this year. Further, they have not failed to cover in back-to-back games this year. Stanford is 110th in points per game this year and is facing a quality defense in Cal in this one. They will struggle to score as Cal gets the win.

Final Stanford-Cal Prediction & Pick: Cal -13.5 (-120)