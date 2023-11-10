Stanford faces Oregon State. Our college football odds series includes our Stanford Oregon State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 11.

The Stanford Cardinal take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college football odds series for our Stanford Oregon State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Stanford Oregon State.

The Stanford Cardinal aren't especially good, but they are building a foundation in Palo Alto. First-year coach Troy Taylor has done better than expected this season. The Cardinal did lose at home to Sacramento State, and they looked terrible in September, but they have grown and evolved this season. They beat Colorado on the road after trailing by 29 points. This past weekend, they went up to Pullman and shocked Washington State, 10-7. Holding a Cam Ward-led offense to just one score is a phenomenal achievement. You can see the growth in this Stanford team, which is undermanned and not supremely talented on offense. Yet, the Trees have battled all year long and have become a legitimately difficult team to play in the Pac-12. They trailed Washington by only two points in the fourth quarter before losing by nine. They played Oregon closely in the first half this season before the Ducks pulled away in the second half. With a big 2024 recruiting class coming in, Taylor has the Cardinal clearly pointed in the right direction.

Oregon State is on the periphery of the Pac-12 race, having lost to Washington State and Arizona, two teams the Beavers figured to defeat before the season began. However, the one thing Oregon State can still point to as a source of hope this season is that it will get to play both Washington and Oregon, the top two teams in the Pac-12, down the stretch. If OSU can handle Stanford here, it will have a chance to play and beat the big boys and shake up the Pac-12 race before it's all over.

Here are the Stanford-Oregon State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Oregon State Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +20.5 (-105)

Oregon State Beavers: -20.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stanford vs Oregon State

Time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The spread is very large. Stanford just held Washington State to seven points, one week after scoring 33 on the Washington Huskies. Stanford is playing competitive football and is growing in confidence. Troy Taylor is clearly getting through to his players. He is developing his athletes and creating improvement throughout the roster. This is the sign of a team which doesn't have all the resources it needs to be a winner, but which is doing things the right way and is poised for growth and prosperity in 2024. It's a well-coached team with an understanding of what it has to do.

Oregon State, meanwhile, has been a very inconsistent team this season. OSU head coach Jonathan Smith has to be frustrated with his team's hit-or-miss identity. The Beavers veer from elite to below-average far too much. It's not a trustworthy trait for a team which expected to do better.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

Stanford took advantage of a Washington State team which is cratering, having lost five straight games. Oregon State will not crater. The Beavers won last weekend against Colorado with a strong defensive performance. They should be able to dominate Stanford in the trenches and dictate the way this game is played.

Stanford is also due for a letdown after devoting so much energy to that upset of Washington State. The Cardinal will probably be flat for this game, which will lead to a blowout loss.

Final Stanford-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

This is a game to stay away from, given how much Stanford has improved. OSU could blow out the Cardinal, but it doesn't feel like a sure thing.



Final Stanford-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -20.5