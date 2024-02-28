The Stanford Cardinal will head to the Beehive State for a battle at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Thursday with the Utah Utes. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Utah prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Stanford lost 85-73 at home to the Oregon State Beavers last weekend. Unfortunately, they got off to a bad start as they trailed 38-32 at halftime. They fell apart in the second half and could not catch up. Significantly, Maxime Raynaud led the way with 29 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10 for 16. Brandon Angel had 15 points while shooting 6 for 10. Likewise, Spencer Jones added 13 points. Kaanan Carlyle mustered only five points while shooting 1 for 7. Also, Michael Jones had only two points while shooting 1 for 4. Andrej Stojakovic only managed two points while shooting 1 for 6 off the bench.
The Cardinal shot only 46.3 percent from the floor, including 29.2 percent from the triples. Also, they somehow shot only 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. Stanford also allowed Oregon State to shoot 52.7 percent from the hardwood, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. They also lost the board battle 37-22.
Utah lost 89-65 to the Colorado Buffaloes last weekend. At first, they trailed only 43-34 at halftime. But things unraveled in the second half. Ultimately, Gabe Maden had 18 points while shooting 7 for 14. Deivon Smith tacked on 15 points. However, the rest of the team struggled to shoot.
Utah shot 44.3 percent from the floor, including a porous 17.4 percent from the three-point line (4 for 23). Additionally, they shot just 53.8 percent from the free-throw line (7 for 13). The Utes also allowed Colorado to roll out 19 assists. Moreover, they turned the ball over 10 times.
The teams have split the last 22 games since 2012. Yet, the Cardinal have won three in a row. Stanford defeated Utah 79-73 last month at Maples Pavilion. However, they are 2-7 over the past nine games in Utah.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Utah Odds
Stanford: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +275
Utah: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -350
Over: 153.5 (-115)
Under: 153.5 (-105)
How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah
Time: 8:35 PM ET/5:35 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
TV: Pac-12 Network
Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win
Stanford comes into this battle with a 12-14-1 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 5-5-1 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Cardinal are also 3-5-1 against the spread on the road. Likewise, they are 2-4-1 against the spread as the road underdog. Stanford is also 6-7 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Raynaud makes the Cardinal go. So far, he is averaging 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the hardwood. Angel is great. Currently, he is averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the hardwood, including 45.3 percent from beyond the arc. Carlyle is another player to watch. At the moment, he is averaging 12 points per game while shooting only 38.8 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from the triples. His numbers are down after making only one shot in his last game.
Spencer Jones is solid. Going into this game, he is averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field, including 39.8 percent from the triples. Michael Jones is also good. Currently, he is averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor, including 44.2 percent from the three-point line. Stojakovic averages 8.2 points per game going into this showdown. Also, he is shooting 41.3 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Stanford will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win
Utah comes into this showdown with a 12-15 record against the spread. Also, they are 9-8 against the spread as the favorite. The Utes are also 8-6 against the spread as the home team. Moreover, they are 7-5 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. Utah is also 7-5 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Brandon Carlson is the best player on this team. However, he managed just six points against Colorado. Carlson averages 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Therefore, the Utes need him to step up. Madsen is averaging 13 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Smith is another key player. Furthermore, he is averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting just 43.7 percent from the hardwood, including 32.6 percent from the triples.
Utah will cover the spread if they can gather better shots. Then, they need to prevent Stanford from passing at will.
Final Stanford-Utah Prediction & Pick
The line for this game is between 7-8 points right now. Stanford won in this arena last season. Ultimately, 7.5 points is too high for these teams, who are pretty much similar. Stanford is 3-5 on the road in the Pac-12, and Utah is 6-2 at home in the Pac-12. However, Utah has lost the last two home games. It's tough to trust Stanford on the road, but also tough to trust Utah at home to cover. The Utes are more likely to win straight up. If you don't want to pick the Utah moneyline, then go with Stanford covering the spread on the road.
Final Stanford-Utah Prediction & Pick: Stanford +7.5 (-110)